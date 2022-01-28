Met Office
|Printable version
Storm Malik named by Danish Met Service
A low pressure system which has been named Storm Malik by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) will bring high winds and wet weather to the northern UK on Saturday.
Although the more substantial impacts are expected in Denmark on Sunday, Storm Malik’s track will glance northern areas of the UK on Saturday, bringing high winds to much of Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England. This has resulted in weather warnings being issued.
For the UK, gusts could reach up to 80mph in exposed coastal areas, but more widely 60mph as Storm Malik tracks eastwards towards Denmark.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said:
“The impacts of Storm Malik are going to be greatest in Denmark on Sunday, but the track of the storm in the preceding hours means that the UK will be dealt a glancing blow as Malik moves eastwards on Saturday.
“For those in the north of the UK there will be high winds and rain on Saturday, with showers possibly turning wintry in the high ground in the north. The highest winds are expected in exposed coastal areas in the north and east of Scotland, but it will be a windy day for most.”
Storm Malik starts what will be an unsettled weekend of weather for the UK, as another low pressure system moves across northern areas on Sunday. This will bring a further spell of very strong winds whilst, depending upon the track of the system, there could be some snow across parts of Scotland. A yellow warning has been issued, which is likely to be reviewed over the weekend as developments become more certain. Further south, the weekend weather will feature some blustery winds, with some small amounts of rain.
Storm Malik was named by the Danish Meteorological Institute as the most impacts are expected there. They’re part of the northern group of European nations that name storms. The Met Office names storms in association with Ireland’s Met Eireann and the Netherland’s KNMI meteorology service. The next storm to directly impact Ireland, the Netherlands or the UK will be called Storm Corrie, as per this year’s list of storm names.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2022/storm-malik-named-by-danish-met-service
Latest News from
Met Office
Elements of uncertainty24/01/2022 16:38:00
Nothing is certain in life, goes the old saying, but death and taxes. To which should probably be added, “and the weather.”
Natural variation and the influence on global temperature21/01/2022 10:15:00
2021 was another warm year globally – consistent with ongoing warming from greenhouse gases.
2021 continues warm global temperature series20/01/2022 15:15:15
2021 was one of the seven warmest years on record, despite average global temperatures being temporarily cooled by successive La Niña events at either end of the year.
Scientists call for research to rise to the challenge of HILL events18/01/2022 13:25:00
Extreme weather events have become more frequent in recent years, and many of these can be attributed to climate change.
Nature doing heavy lifting to slow carbon-dioxide rise13/01/2022 15:15:15
The rate carbon-dioxide is being added to the atmosphere needs to slow by around 20% over the next five-year period if global warming is to be limited to 1.5°C, says the Met Office in its annual CO2 forecast.
Shackleton and the Antarctic 100 years on06/01/2022 12:15:00
To commemorate the hundredth anniversary of the death of Ernest Shackleton, the Met Office has produced a video paying tribute to the Polar explorer’s incredible exploits and explaining why the Antarctic remains essential for scientists researching climate change.
Warm but dull month for December 202105/01/2022 10:15:00
December 2021 kicked off meteorological winter with a broadly warm – albeit dull – month of weather, during which the UK reached its highest New Year’s Eve temperature on record, with 16.5°C at Bala (north Wales). Maximum temperatures also exceeded 15°C in all four nations.
2021: the UK's weather in review04/01/2022 13:05:00
2021 has been less of a record-breaker than 2020, but there has still been plenty of notable weather.