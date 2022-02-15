Met Office
|Printable version
Storms Dudley and Eunice to impact the UK
Two deep low-pressure systems have been named by the Met Office and will bring very strong winds and potentially snow to the UK this week.
Storm Dudley will impact on the northern half of the UK from Wednesday afternoon through to Thursday, while Storm Eunice will bring strong winds and potentially some snow for parts of the country on Friday.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “An active jet stream is driving low-pressure systems across the country, both of which are likely to cause some disruption and National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued.”
Storm Dudley
Strong winds will cross western Scotland and Northern Ireland on Wednesday afternoon, pushing eastward to northern England overnight. 80-90 mph wind gusts are possible on exposed coasts and hills of Scotland with 60-70 mph possible further inland. Winds are expected to ease through Thursday afternoon and evening. A yellow warning for wind has been issued for much of central and northern areas of the UK, including Northern Ireland. Embedded within that is an amber warning for southern and western Scotland, the north coast of Northern Ireland and northern England, where the strongest and most disruptive winds are expected.
Storm Eunice
The next low-pressure system is likely to track across central areas of the UK on Friday. Further impacts are expected from disruptive gale force winds with 60–70 mph winds expected inland. This system is also expected to bring some heavy rain and there is a potential for some significant snow fall over hills in the Midlands and further north, although this will become clearer nearer the time.
National Highways Head of Road Safety Jeremy Phillips said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve. If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.
“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.
“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”
Check the latest forecast for your area on our website, by following us on Twitter and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store. Keep track of current weather warnings on the weather warning page.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2022/storms-dudley-and-eunice-to-impact-the-uk
Latest News from
Met Office
127 years since UK’s joint-lowest temperature… will we see it again?11/02/2022 13:15:00
11 February will mark 127 years since the UK’s joint-lowest temperature was recorded, at Braemar in Scotland. The record low figure of -27.2°C has been equalled twice, but never exceeded, in all instrumental records since the mid-19th century. It remains one of the longest-standing national records in the Met Office archives.
Refreshed weather graphics for Met Office07/02/2022 16:38:00
Eagle-eyed viewers might have spotted that we’ve made a few changes to our weather forecast graphics, so we wanted to share what and why some things have changed as we’ve continued to evolve our forecasts.
Is it going to snow?03/02/2022 16:38:15
There’s a lot of speculation in the media at the moment of snow blanketing the country in the coming days. But what is actually going to happen, and will you see snow where you live?
Scientists ‘move’ New Zealand into historical cyclones to model impact03/02/2022 13:15:00
Met Office scientist Dr Ian Boutle has been working with NIWA in New Zealand on modelling weather events for the country’s contingency planners. The below blog highlights how they took on the challenge in an unusual way.
Third sunniest January on record starts the year for the UK03/02/2022 10:33:00
January 2022 was the sunniest start to a year on record for England, and the third sunniest for the UK in provisional figures released by the Met Office.
Storm Malik named by Danish Met Service28/01/2022 15:15:15
A low pressure system which has been named Storm Malik by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) will bring high winds and wet weather to the northern UK on Saturday.
Elements of uncertainty24/01/2022 16:38:00
Nothing is certain in life, goes the old saying, but death and taxes. To which should probably be added, “and the weather.”