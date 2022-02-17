Scottish Government
Storms Dudley and Eunice update
Continued caution advised as second storm approaches.
With severe weather set to continue into the weekend, the Scottish Government is urging people to continue to exercise caution and follow the latest travel advice.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney is due to chair a further meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGoRR) on Thursday evening as the co-ordination of the response to Storms Dudley and Eunice continues.
All warnings for Storm Dudley have now been lifted but a yellow warning remains from the early hours of Friday when Storm Eunice may bring heavy snow and strong winds to much of the country.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney said:
“With two storms back to back, we expect severe weather to continue into the weekend across large parts of the country.
“We would strongly urge everyone to continue to pay close attention to the latest travel advice and to exercise caution on the roads.
“Storm Eunice may bring heavy snow and strong winds to much of Scotland from the early hours of Friday, posing further risks to transport and other essential services.
“The Scottish Government’s resilience committee will continue to monitor the situation. We remain in close contact with local authorities and emergency and essential services to ensure people in the affected areas receive the latest information, advice and support where needed.”
Background
The Met Office warning for Storm Eunice.
Follow @metoffice for any updates to the weather warnings in place.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency issues flood alerts and warnings for Scotland. View the latest updates on their website.
ScotRail services and road conditions.
Advice on preparing for severe weather can be found on the Ready Scotland website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/storms-dudley-and-eunice-update/
