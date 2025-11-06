Stornoway infrastructure enhancement

Arnish Road investment to support renewables growth.

A project supported by £7.2 million of public and private investment is set to transform road access to strategic industrial and port sites on the Isle of Lewis.

The project will involve upgrading the full length of the 3.3 kilometre Arnish Moor Road to create a two-track, fully-resurfaced route from the A859 to Arnish Point, including the Stornoway Deep Water Terminal and the Arnish Industrial Complex.

It will provide easier access for freight deliveries and cruise ship vehicles as well as enabling strategic market opportunities in offshore wind.

Funding for the project includes a £3.4 million grant award from Highlands and Islands Enterprise as part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to invest up to £500 million over five years in the offshore wind supply chain and port infrastructure.

SSEN Transmission will invest £3.4 million and Stornoway Port, which will lead the project, £409,000.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes visited Arnish Road to break ground on the project.

The Deputy First Minister said:

“Stornoway’s location, skills and existing port infrastructure it already boasts make it vital to delivering the enormous economic opportunities presented by Scotland’s growing offshore wind industry.

“This strategic public investment, matched by shared endeavour and ambition from the private sector, will ensure the deep water terminal, and increasingly-important industrial cluster at Arnish Point, is equipped to meet demand and attract further investment and business.”

HIE Director of Operations Joanna Peteranna said:

“Arnish is a tremendous asset for the Outer Hebrides with great potential to expand its contribution to Scotland’s growing renewable energy sector.

“Offshore wind represents a huge opportunity for the Highlands and Islands and for Scotland and Arnish is central to realising that potential. Its prime location and advanced infrastructure make it an ideal base for offshore wind and wider energy developments. The proposed road development will further strengthen infrastructure, unlocking even greater opportunities for growth.”

Director of Offshore Delivery at SSEN Transmission Sandy Mactaggart said:

“We are committed to delivering a positive legacy for communities in the Western Isles through our Lewis Hub project, and our contribution of £3.4 million in funding to support the Arnish Road upgrade is testament to this ambition.



“As well as supporting jobs and associated economic activity throughout the construction phase, the road upgrade will provide an enduring asset in line with our aim to drive economic and social growth through projects that will deliver substantial benefits to local communities, while unlocking the vast renewable energy potential of the Western Isles.”

Chief Executive of Stornoway Port Alex Macleod said:

“This project is a cornerstone of our long-term plan to unlock the full potential of Arnish and the Deep Water Terminal. It strengthens the Port’s position as a driving force for economic growth in the islands, while delivering the infrastructure that enables industry to expand, attract new investment, and create high-quality employment throughout the Isle of Lewis.

“This is very much a collaborative effort, with the Port, SSEN Transmission, HIE and the Scottish Government working together to ensure the project maximises local and national benefit."