Stranded trains report shows need for greater focus on passenger welfare

The regulator and watchdog jointly commissioned a report examining four stranded trains incidents in December 2023. Following a thorough review of the policies and procedures in place and interviewing passengers directly involved, ORR and Transport Focus concluded that:

There is good industry research regarding passenger behaviour in stranded train incidents and useful guidance has been developed to support the effective management of incidents. However, this has not always been incorporated fully into procedures or followed in practice. Passengers commented that they felt that “there were procedures in place, but no one really knew what they were.”

Recovery plans need to be created and implemented more quickly when stranding incidents happen, particularly where there is no power to a train. Once a train’s batteries are exhausted passengers could be without lighting, air conditioning, heating or working toilets, leading to exasperation or even panic. One passenger noted that “it was actually really hot and (…) because the power went off, obviously there was no sort of air flowing through the train at all.”

A key theme for improvement identified by interviewed passengers was the need for greater support for their onward journey after they have been evacuated from the train but remain far from their destination. One passenger commented that “I was literally left in a place in London I don’t know, on my own as a woman, and my battery was almost dead. (…) I was panicking about how I was going to get home.”

Staff were often praised for ‘carrying the day’ and being ‘really, really helpful’ but the report highlighted more staff training was needed to ensure sufficient emphasis on the safety, welfare and experience of passengers while on board and once off a stranded train. Additionally, the report notes that existing guidance recommends a senior manager should be appointed as Stranded Train Champion.

ORR and Transport Focus will bring together the rail operators and Network Rail later in 2024 to follow up on implementation of recommendations to drive forward improvements and ensure these are consistently applied.

The regulator has already raised concerns over the health, safety and welfare of passengers on stranded trains and has asked rail companies for assurance that simulation exercises form part of emergency planning arrangements for such incidents.

Stephanie Tobyn, Director of Strategy, Policy and Reform at ORR, said: