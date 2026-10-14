‘Stranger Danger’ tops parents’ online gaming worries

Parents say ‘stranger danger’ is their biggest concern about their children gaming online, as more than half of young gamers play with people they have never met in person, according to a new Ofcom summary report published yesterday.

Half of children play online games with people they have never met in person

Parents' biggest online gaming concern is children talking to strangers, ahead of bullying, inappropriate content and pressure to make in-game purchases

Fewer than half of parents say they set rules about who their child can play with online

This half-term Ofcom is encouraging parents to Check, Chat and Change for safer gaming

Ofcom’s Growing Up Gaming summary report highlights that almost two-thirds (64%) of parents of 3-17-year-olds who game online are concerned about their child talking to strangers through games or their chat functions [1].

This comes as more than half (55%) of children who game online say they play with people they have never met offline at least sometimes, while one in five (20%) do so all or most of the time they play.

Talking to strangers (64%) ranks ahead of parental concerns about bullying by other players (60%), seeing inappropriate content such as violence, bad language or disturbing material (59%), and pressure to make in-game purchases (51%).

Rules of the game

Gaming is now firmly embedded in childhood and is part of many children’s daily lives. Almost nine in ten (88%) children aged 3-17 play games on some kind of device, while it is the most popular activity among 8-17-year-olds, when asked for their top three things to do in their free time.

Most parents set boundaries and rules around gaming, but Ofcom’s research suggests these are more likely to focus on what and when children play, rather than who they interact with.

Despite talking to strangers being parents' biggest concern, fewer than half (43%) set rules about who their child can play with online. By comparison, more than half set rules around time limits (56%), when their child can play (51%) and appropriate content (50%). One in ten (9%) parents say they do not set any gaming rules at all.

Protecting children online is a priority for Ofcom. Since online safety rules came into force, Ofcom has secured changes on some of the UK's most popular gaming platforms, including Roblox, PlayStation and Xbox, helping to strengthen protections for younger users. But while platforms now have a legal responsibility to keep children safe, no set of rules can eliminate every risk online.

Parents: Power Up

To help families navigate online gaming this half term, Online Safety watchdog Ofcom’s Parents: Power Up campaign is challenging parents to take three simple actions: Check, Chat, Change.

CHECK: Check the settings in place for your child’s games. For example, the age they’re registered with on gaming accounts and devices, who they can be contacted by and the type of content they can see.

CHAT: Talk regularly about gaming. Ask children what they enjoy, who they play and chat with, and whether anything has happened that has made them feel uncomfortable or upset. Keeping conversations open can make it easier for children to speak up if they have worries about things they see when gaming.

CHANGE: Make adjustments where needed. This could include changing settings, restricting contact from unknown players, switching on other safety features, reviewing purchasing permissions, time limits or agreeing family rules around gaming.

Tony Stower, Ofcom’s Online Safety gaming lead yesterday said:

“The world of gaming is moving fast, but if you’re a worried parent then Ofcom is on your side. Helping to make your child safer doesn’t need expert knowledge, just a few simple steps. Taking a few minutes to check who your child is playing and chatting with can make a big difference. “Parents can do their bit, but ultimately the buck stops with gaming platforms. They have a responsibility under UK law to keep children safe on their platforms, and Ofcom is working to ensure this happens.”

Notes to Editors