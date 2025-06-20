Strangulation in pornography to be made illegal

The depiction of strangulation in pornography will be banned in a move to protect women from violence, the Government has announced.

Pornography depicting any act of strangulation to be made illegal through Crime and Policing Bill

Follows acceptance of Independent Porn Review recommendation

Protection of women and girls vital to Government’s Plan for Change

Recognising how dangerous online material is perpetuating the growing epidemic of violence against women and girls, the Government will criminalise pornography that depicts acts of strangulation.

The announcement, as campaigned for by Jessica Asato and others, follows the Independent Porn Review, conducted by Baroness Gabby Bertin, which found that media sources such as pornography have effectively established strangulation during sex as a ‘sexual norm’, and a belief that strangling a partner during sex is ‘safe’ because it is believed to be non-fatal despite overwhelming evidence that is is believed there is no safe way to strangle a person.

This is the latest step on the Government’s pledge to halve violence against women and girls, part of the Plan for Change.

Minister for Victims and tackling Violence Against Women and Girls, Alex Davies-Jones, said:

Depicting strangulation during sex is not only dangerous, but also degrading, with real life consequences for women. Cracking down on the appalling rise of strangulation pornography will protect women and send a clear signal to men and boys that misogyny will not be tolerated.

Andrea Simon, Director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition (EVAW) said:

We welcome the government’s decision to criminalise the depiction of strangulation in pornography, a move that reflects years of campaigning by EVAW and other experts who have long warned about the normalisation of violence against women and girls in online content. There is no such thing as safe strangulation; women cannot consent to the long-term harm it can cause, including impaired cognitive functioning and memory. Its widespread portrayal in porn is fuelling dangerous behaviours, particularly among young people. This is a vital step towards recognising the role violent pornography plays in shaping attitudes to women and regulating an industry which promotes and profits from violence against women.

The amendment will be made to the Crime and Policing Bill - central to the Government’s Plan for Change - making streets safer and the justice system stronger for victims.

