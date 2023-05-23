Ministry of Defence
Strategic Command and Italian delegation discuss cyberspace
A contingent of senior Italian military officers met with their counterparts from Strategic Command to discuss cyberspace and digital.
The meetings, conducted in MOD Main Building on 18-19 May 2023, formed part of our efforts to drive integration, and lead the cyberspace and electromagnetic domain.
Attendees included Major General James Roddis DSO, MBE, Director Strategy at Strategic Command, and Charles Forte, Chief Information Officer. The Italian delegation included Major General Giovanni Gagliano, Head of Division C4I Systems and Digital Transformation.
Topics discussed included cyberspace operations, training and education, data strategy, NATO and national doctrine, and artificial intelligence (AI) policy.
Major General Gagliano is leading a review of Italy’s cyberspace strategy, policy, and governance and spearheading work on cloud strategy.
Italy is highly valued as an ally to the UK and the rest of NATO. British and Italian Defence ministers signed a joint statement of intent on bilateral Defence cooperation in February; and Italy forms part of the UK-led Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).
The concepts of driving integration and leading the cyber and electromagnetic domain will be incorporated in Strategic Command’s exhibition stand at Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) on 12-15 September 2023 at ExCeL, London.
