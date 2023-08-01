NHS Wales
Strategic Equality Objectives – Public consultation opens
As a public health organisation, we want inclusivity to run through all aspects of the work we deliver for the people of Wales.
Our current Strategic Equality Plan – which sets out how we will address inequalities – is coming to the end of its four year cycle.
During recent months we have been involving staff and stakeholders in developing some draft objectives to take us from April 2024 - March 2028.
Six themes emerged from the workshops. These are:
- Our Workforce, Board and Committees
- Listening to and understanding our people
- Fair pay
- Culture and leadership
- Data and systems
- Access to our services and environment
We are now launching a consultation with the public for three months.
View the consultation document.
The deadline for responses is 1 November 2023.
When all of responses have been received, they will be reviewed and developed into final objectives. These will be published by the end of March 2024.
For more information about our Strategic Equality Objectives, please contact Sarah Brewer, Head of Employee Experience: Sarah.Brewer@wales.nhs.uk or Amy Burgess, Engagement and Collaboration Manager: Amy.Burgess4@wales.nhs.uk
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/strategic-equality-objectives-public-consultation-opens/
