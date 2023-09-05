NHS Wales
|Printable version
Strategies to prevent Adverse Childhood Experiences are vital, says new handbook for professionals.
A team of researchers from Public Health Wales have developed a handbook to guide professionals and organisations on how to implement work to prevent Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). Working in collaboration with the World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe and Liverpool John Moores University they developed the guide to help professionals to take action to build resilience in children, and develop trauma-informed organisations, sectors and systems.
ACEs include child maltreatment (such as physical, emotional or sexual abuse) and other stressful experiences within the first 18 years of life, such as exposure to family and intimate partner violence or substance abuse by parents or caregivers. These experiences have the potential to alter a child’s developing brain and biological systems and can have harmful impacts across the life-course. Therefore, addressing ACEs and reducing the burdens on individuals, families and wider society is essential.
The handbook brings together evidence, resources and case studies from across Europe and internationally. As well as highlighting strategies and information on preventing ACEs, building resilience and developing trauma-informed systems, it presents a series of steps that can be used to put strategies into action. These include:
- Assessing the current situation and collecting data
- Raising awareness, gaining commitment, and advocating for change
- Developing partnership working
- Selecting, adapting, or developing interventions based on evidence and resources
- Providing training, support, and a culture for change
- Evaluating action,
- Scaling up, embedding, and sustaining effective action.
Case studies from around the world, including Wales, Montenegro, Finland and Ireland provide examples of how these steps have been implemented in practice.
ACEs can have an immediate physical and psychological impact on a child, but can also increase the risk of later behavioural, health and social problems that impact individuals, communities, societies, and health and other services. The handbook underlines the importance of organisations pulling together to understand how they can take action to prevent ACEs occurring and build people’s resilience to lessen their effects.
Public Health Wales researcher, Sara Wood said
“The value of our handbook is in helping professionals move from knowledge of ACEs through to action. By bringing existing resources together in one place and including real-life experiences of experts involved in implementation, we hope the handbook offers inspiration and guidance to those working in the field.”
A Practical Handbook on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)
Latest News from
NHS Wales
People in Wales reminded how they can help stop the spread of respiratory infections04/09/2023 09:20:00
As schools prepare to return, Public Health Wales are supporting the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Chris Jones, in reminding people to stay at home and avoid contact with others if they are unwell and have a high temperature.
International Overdose Awareness Day 2023.01/09/2023 11:15:00
Yesterday was International Overdose Awareness Day – the world's largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died, and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.
International Overdose Awareness Day 202331/08/2023 15:15:00
Today is International Overdose Awareness Day – the world's largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died, and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.
Public Health Wales has adopted a new approach to urgently address the use of vaping products among children and young people.15/08/2023 14:15:00
Research by the School Health Research Network showed that Wales experienced a rapid increase in vaping by secondary school-aged young people between 2019 and 2022, particularly among girls.
Developing a Vision for Academic Public Health Research in Wales08/08/2023 11:15:00
Public Health Wales is seeking to work with key stakeholders to create a vision for academic public health research in Wales.
Strategic Equality Objectives – Public consultation opens01/08/2023 11:15:00
As a public health organisation, we want inclusivity to run through all aspects of the work we deliver for the people of Wales.
A majority of people in Wales would attend bystander to violence training if offered.31/07/2023 14:15:00
In the latest survey from Public Health Wales’ Time to Talk Public Health panel, 6 in 10 people said they would be likely (38 percent) or very likely (23 percent) to take up the offer of face-to-face bystander to violence training if offered.
Increase in testing and treatment supports progress to elimination of hepatitis C in Wales28/07/2023 16:10:00
On World Hepatitis Day, the latest annual report from Public Health Wales into blood borne viruses (BBVs), including hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV infections, shows there has been progress towards eliminating these infections as a public health problem by 2030 in Wales.
Refugees and Asylum-seekers are among the most vulnerable members of society having poorer mental health than the general population.26/07/2023 11:15:00
A review of international evidence and country experiences has found that asylum-seekers, refugees, and other displaced peoples have poorer mental health outcomes than those of the general population.