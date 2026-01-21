Strategy to boost UK education abroad in major £40bn growth drive

Bold new strategy will grow education exports to £40bn a year by 2030, supporting UK jobs and investment.

As part of the Government’s plan for national renewal, education is being turbocharged as a major engine of UK economic growth, as ministers set out a new International Education Strategy to export the country’s world-class education and skills offer worldwide.

The strategy sets a clear ambition to grow the value of education exports to £40 billion a year by 2030, backing providers to deliver UK education overseas in new and expanding markets.

Education is already one of country’s most valuable exports, bringing in £32 billion to the UK economy annually and worth more than the automotive or food and drink industries.

Education exports include UK schools, colleges and universities delivering British education overseas, international students studying in the UK, and UK qualifications, training and digital learning sold abroad.

The International Education Strategy urges UK providers to take advantage of the UK’s unique position and meet rising global demand for high-quality education. And it will back them by helping to remove the red tape to expand overseas.

Unlike the previous strategy released in 2019, this approach removes targets on international student numbers in the UK and, while continuing to welcome international students, shifts the focus towards growing education exports overseas by backing UK providers to expand internationally, build partnerships abroad and deliver UK education in new markets.

This strategy goes further by backing providers to expand overseas and ensure top students around the world can access a world-class UK education on their own doorsteps.

Supporting overseas education and international partnerships will help universities to diversify and strengthen their business models, widen access to UK qualifications, and support jobs and investment at home.

The strategy is part of the Government’s plan for national renewal, boosting the reputation of our world-class universities, cutting red tape and strengthening a globally competitive education sector.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson yesterday said:

UK education is one of our most valuable exports and this strategy backs the sector to go even further – underlining our commitment to fuel UK growth. By expanding overseas, our universities, colleges and education providers can diversify income, strengthen global partnerships and give millions more access to a world-class UK education on their doorstep, all whilst boosting growth at home. This strategy and our Plan for Change, will drive growth that delivers for our economy and for communities across the UK, as well as our standing in the world.

The £40 billion target is grounded in strong recent growth across the sector, reflecting rising global demand for UK education, sustained growth in international enrolments, expanding transnational education overseas, as well as expected digital education exports.

Minister for Trade Chris Bryant yesterday said:

Education exports are a major UK success story, and we’re on track to grow the sector to £40 billion by 2030, powered by world leading providers driving digital learning, AI enabled innovation and future skills development. With a world class system and deep international partnerships, the UK is exceptionally placed to expand its global footprint and ensure that this country’s education continues to set the standard worldwide.

Alongside economic growth, the strategy strengthens the UK’s global soft power by deepening international partnerships and long-term relationships through education.

UK universities count more than 50 current world leaders among their graduates, highlighting the lasting global influence education in this country.

The strategy sets out the Government’s commitment to unlocking further growth for the sector by identifying partnership opportunities and new markets, including through UK Ambassadors as Local Education Champions overseas.

A new Education Sector Action Group will work with the International Education Champion, UK universities, colleges and schools to help unblock barriers to trade to expand overseas.

International students in the UK already contribute around £560 to the pocket of every UK citizen.

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Minister Baroness Chapman yesterday said:

Our world-class universities and education providers are among the UK’s greatest assets, driving innovation, creating jobs, and attracting investment while forging strong connections across the globe. Generations of world leaders, top scientists and great cultural figures have benefited from some form of UK education, creating lasting partnerships and strengthening links between countries. Through this ambitious strategy, we will grow education exports and work with our diplomatic network and the British Council to strengthen education systems around the world.

Professor Malcolm Press CBE, President, Universities UK yesterday said:

Universities UK warmly welcomes the UK Government’s new International Education Strategy. It signals a renewed commitment to fostering the global reach, reputation and impact of our universities, and recognises the huge benefits this delivers to our global partners and to communities across the whole of the UK. The new strategy provides a clear framework for growth and partnership that will benefit learners, the economy, and the UK’s international standing.

Around 620,000 students are already registered with UK universities overseas, with campuses and distance learning across nearly 200 countries and territories.

This comes alongside new government action to ensure those coming here to study are genuine students, and education providers take their responsibilities seriously.

Universities will be subject to toughened compliance standards and those which fail to meet them will face action, including recruitment caps and licence revocation.

Net migration is now at its lowest level in half a decade, having already fallen by more than two-thirds under this government after it exploded to nearly one million under the last government.

The strategy marks a step up in ambition for UK skills and technical education, ensuring the UK does not stand still as global demand for high-quality training accelerates. Work with education providers and businesses will develop action plans to increase the value of UK education exports.

By backing colleges to expand overseas and build international partnerships, the Government is committed to being a forerunner in the global skills market, turning UK expertise into long-term growth, jobs and influence at home.

The strategy strengthens opportunities for UK students to study, work and volunteer abroad, with a sixth year of the Turing Scheme confirmed to support international placements. It comes as the Government has also announced the UK will join the Erasmus+ programme in 2027.