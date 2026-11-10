Strengthened guidance to take the next leap to phone-free schools

Children will benefit from distraction-free learning under strengthened mobile phone guidance to help schools take the next step towards a truly phone-free school day.

The strengthened guidance will make clear that schools should go beyond ‘not seen, not heard’ – where phones may remain in pupils’ bags – and adopt whole-school strategies that keep phones out of use and inaccessible throughout the school day.

Access to mobile phones risks pulling children away from their learning and from each other. Evidence shows phones can cause distraction and disruption in lessons, making it harder for pupils to focus and engage with learning.

Polling published in March this year found that 40% of children aged 9–16 were turning down real-world opportunities to spend time online. The latest PISA evidence also found a significant international decline in reading and maths performance, alongside growing concerns about digital distraction.

And the problem goes beyond the classroom. The Milburn review interim report warned that disengagement can begin as early as 12 or 13 years old, with pupils saying they stayed up as late as 3am scrolling on their phones.

Schools should be a place that provides a clear break from those pressures, protecting the school day as a time to learn, connect and engage with others.

While most schools set out that phones should be not seen and not heard, only 16% of secondary pupils say phone rules are followed all of the time, and with the rapid increase in technology take-up and emerging evidence, pupils, schools and parents need more clarity.

Some schools are already putting stronger whole-school approaches into practice through lockable pouches, collection at the start of the day, secure storage or prohibiting phones onsite altogether. The strengthened guidance will build on this leadership, giving every school clearer backing to keep phones inaccessible and helping parents and pupils understand what a truly phone-free school day means.

Education Secretary Lucy Powell said:

Children should not be using smartphones at any point during the school day, full stop. That’s why we’re strengthening our guidance to take the next leap towards truly phone-free schools. Schools are already leading the way. We’re backing heads and teachers with a clear message for parents and pupils: school is for learning and friendship, not scrolling. Alongside our curriculum reforms, this is about making school unmissable – giving every child more chances to learn, connect and thrive.

Dame Rachel de Souza, Children’s Commissioner for England said:

I’ve spoken to children across the country and have had a million responses to my final survey – young people see the benefits and the risks of technology, including in school. I welcome strong action to stop phones distracting pupils and disrupting the school day. I know most headteachers already restrict phone use in their schools and I would like to see support for all heads to apply this important policy. This must be part of a bigger conversation about giving children the best possible start to life. We all have a responsibility to make sure young people can explore the online world safely, but they also need and want more opportunities to learn, connect and play without the need for a screen.

Caty Reid, Headteacher of Clayton Hall Academy, said:

Students deserve time in their school day to concentrate on learning and enjoy being with their friends. We welcome the Department for Education’s plans to make the expectation of a fully phone-free school day clearer. At Clayton Hall Academy, we introduced providing every student in Years 7 to 11 with their own pouch. Phones are switched off and locked away on arrival, then unlocked at the end of the school day. Since introducing the approach, we have seen students playing and talking together more, and staff have reported better engagement in lessons. Attendance has also improved, and we have seen fewer incidents of hurtful behaviour online. Those everyday moments of conversation and friendship are an important part of school life.

The new phone guidance comes as the government embarks on major reforms to ensure no child is left behind and make school unmissable. Based on all the latest evidence from PISA to Milburn, the reforms will strengthen reading, writing, speaking and listening, and numeracy, restore a full three-year Key Stage 3 and make more time for enrichment.

The Education Secretary’s commitment to give oracy equal status to reading and writing will strengthen every child’s ability to communicate and connect with confidence.

The new curriculum will also restore Key Stage 3 as a distinct three-year phase, giving pupils more time to master the fundamentals and experience a broad, engaging education. Schools will be expected not to start GCSE specifications early for large cohorts or routinely require pupils to narrow their options early.

The strengthened phone guidance and curriculum reforms are intended to work together to protect time and attention for learning, while giving children more opportunities to read, speak, listen, connect and develop the confidence and skills to thrive.

A new consultation on technology in the classroom launching today will build on this work, to ensure clear parameters are met to give teachers, parents and pupils confidence that any technology used to help children’s learning meets world-leading robust safety standards.

The consultation will explore independent safety certification for EdTech, giving parents and schools confidence that new technology is safe while allowing responsible innovation to thrive.

Emma Harrison, Business Specialist at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said:

Keeping children safe from harm is every school’s absolute priority. While education technology can provide many benefits, it is of paramount importance that it is safe and reliable. Schools put a lot of work into ensuring the safety of any products they use, and a certification scheme has the potential to support schools in purchasing decisions and give them an additional layer of assurance when dealing with new forms of technology as they emerge. We look forward to responding to the government’s consultation.

From distraction-free school days to safer technology and a stronger focus on the skills that make us human, this is about getting the balance right.

Together, the strengthened phone guidance, curriculum reforms and work on safer technology aim to help every child focus, connect and flourish at school, with technology enhancing skills and development rather than replacing them.

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