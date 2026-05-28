Welsh Government
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Strengthening contract management capability across Wales
Fully funded training delivered by the Government Commercial College is available to help organisations strengthen contract management capability.
Places for the September 2026 intake are limited. Early action is essential.
Start with Foundation
The Foundation e-learning is the starting point for all colleagues and essential for all colleagues looking to engage in the Practitioner and Expert programmes.
- Fully funded and open to all via the Government Commercial College (GCC)
- Flexible, self-paced learning (typically completed in 4–8 hours)
- 6 modules and an online assessment
The assessment requires an 85% pass mark, but learners can retake it as many times as needed, with only incorrect answers reassessed, providing a supportive route to success. Foundation must be completed before progressing further.
Registration is free to all public sector – register here today.
Build your capability
Beyond Foundation modules help build knowledge and confidence and allow colleagues to complete at their own pace. There are 9 one-hour modules which are fully funded e-learning modules designed as stepping stones to advanced accreditation.
Practitioner and Expert programmes
For experienced contract managers, Practitioner and Expert pathways provide structured routes to accreditation.
Applicants must:
- be actively managing contracts
- have at least 6 months’ experience
There are 5 available pathways, tailored to different levels of existing capability, including:
- Practitioner Training and Professional Practice routes
- Expert Training and Professional Practice routes
- A combined Practitioner-to-Expert pathway for end-to-end development
Places are extremely limited, with only 5 Crown Commercial Service-funded places available across the next 2 cohorts (September and January).
September intake: Deadline
To be considered for September 2026, complete Pathfinder by Friday 12 June.
- Assesses current capability and confidence
- Recommends the most appropriate training route
- Ensures development aligns with organisational needs
Colleagues who have not yet completed Foundation will be directed to do so before progressing further.
Both the foundation learning and the Pathfinder tool is available via the GCC website.
Early engagement is essential to secure one of the limited funded places.
Additional Training for Senior Responsible Owners (SROs)
Senior leaders can also benefit from dedicated SRO Contract Management training, available through the GCC:
- Fully funded and open access
- Modular approach (2–4 hours per module)
- Designed around the core questions every SRO should be asking
Completion of Foundation is strongly recommended before undertaking SRO training.
Act now
Fully funded training is available, but places are limited.
- Foundation training is open and accessible via the GCC
- Advanced pathways have limited funded places, you must have completed the foundation training.
- Deadline to complete Pathfinder tool via GCC for September intake is Friday 12 June
Completing Pathfinder will help assess demand across Wales, but it does not guarantee a place.
A further opportunity may be available in winter 2026 to 2027. Colleagues are encouraged to act now to avoid missing out.
Extend your learning
Colleagues can continue their development through Cyd events, including masterclasses, webinars and networking opportunities.
These support learning, share best practice and provide practical insights from across the public procurement and commercial community.
For further information, including details on eligibility, training pathways or accessing the programmes, please e-mail: CommercialCapability@gov.wales
Documents
- Expert programme brochure, file type: pdf, file size: 723 KB
- Practitioner programme brochure, file type: pdf, file size: 654 KB
- Contract tiering guide, file type: xlsx, file size: 85 KB
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/strengthening-contract-management-capability-across-wales
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