Strengthening Gaelic and Scots education

Legislation to strengthen language support.

Parents across Scotland will be able to ask for a Gaelic school to be established in their area as part of legislation being taken forward by the Scottish Government.

Under the plans, local authorities would be required to assess if the request was practical and affordable. After taking advice, ministers may direct local authorities to proceed with the establishment a new Gaelic school if the authority's assessment considers it to be viable.

Other provisions of the Scottish Languages Bill include:

introducing educational standards for Gaelic and Scots

establishing Gaelic and Scots as official languages

supporting the creation of areas of linguistic significance in Gaelic communities so that ministers can better target policies to support the language’s growth

enabling parents in every part of Scotland to apply for Gaelic nursery and early years places for their children

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Gaelic Kate Forbes set out the measures on a visit to Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Inbhir Nis (Inverness Gaelic Primary School). She was joined by Scotland’s first Gaelic speaking national poet, Dr Peter Mackay, who is also known as the Makar. The visit coincides with the 40th anniversary year of Gaelic medium education in Scotland.

Ms Forbes yesterday said:

“This Bill aims to build a strong foundation to support Gaelic’s continued growth following an encouraging increase in Gaelic speakers and learners across Scotland. It would boost Gaelic education provision throughout Scotland and better establish Gaelic and Scots as national languages. “Gaelic medium education enriches communities and offers good value for money. Gaelic medium schools frequently demonstrate above average performance with some local authorities showing better grades across all qualification levels despite costs being no greater than English medium schools. “To support the growth of Scotland’s indigenous languages, we are also providing an additional £5.7 million to promote Scots and Gaelic this year.”

Dr Mackay yesterday said:

“It’s fantastic to have seen the growth of Gaelic medium education over the last 40 years: it’s something we should be very proud of. "It’s vital that there’s ongoing support to maintain and develop Gaelic as a community language in the Highlands and Islands and to give people all over the country every chance to learn and speak it – and also to encourage Scots speakers and communities across Scotland."

Background

Stage 3 of the Scottish Languages Bill is expected to be considered by MSPs on Tuesday 17 June.

Census statistics show that 130,161 people in Scotland had some Gaelic skills in 2022, an increase of 43,105 people from 2011. The census shows that 2,444,659 people in Scotland had some Scots skills in 2022, an increase of 515,215 from 2011.

The latest version of the Scottish Languages Bill is available online.