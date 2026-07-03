Strengthening Ofcom’s regulation of the BBC

Ofcom is proposing changes to how it regulates the BBC. The aim is to strengthen protections for audiences, particularly as people increasingly access BBC content online. The changes follow an extension of our powers in the Government’s BBC Mid-Term Review.

New standards rules for BBC online content

We are seeking views on a proposed new code for BBC online material. For the first time, this will introduce enforceable rules for BBC content posted online – including on BBC websites, apps, social media accounts (including reposts) and educational materials.

The aim is to ensure that the BBC’s online material meets similar high standards to those which audiences expect from traditional broadcast content. Where needed, the proposed rules have been tailored to reflect the differences between broadcast and online content.

Historically, Ofcom has not had the power to enforce rules for BBC online material. Under existing arrangements, we could only consider complaints and provide a non-binding “opinion” on whether the BBC has observed its own Editorial Guidelines. Now we will have the powers to fully regulate the BBC’s online material, including on important issues such as due impartiality and the protection of under 18s.

Our consultation on the proposed new Code – which also includes proposed procedures for handling complaints, investigations and sanctions – is open until 27 August 2026, with our final decisions expected later this year. At that time, we will also publish guidance to accompany the Code, explaining how we expect the BBC to apply the new rules in practice.

Enhanced external oversight of BBC complaints

We are also setting out how we will increase our oversight of BBC complaints.

Audiences will still need to complain to the BBC first, but the BBC’s complaint decisions will now be subject to greater transparency and external scrutiny by Ofcom.

Ofcom has been given a new duty to regularly review a sample of complaints that reach the BBC’s ‘stage 2’ process – the point at which they are escalated to the BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit. This will help ensure give us confidence that complaints which are not brought to Ofcom directly do not raise issues warranting investigation under our Broadcasting Code.

Ofcom has published a protocol for how these reviews will be conducted. It covers, among other things, our approach to sample selection, how we will report our findings, and next steps should we identify issues warranting investigation.