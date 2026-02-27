Strengthening protections for women and girls

Consultation on further improving justice system.

Further protections for women and girls from violence and abuse are being considered as part of a consultation that has been launched, including consideration of a new law on the creation of deepfake intimate images.

While laws already exist covering the sharing of deepfake intimate images, the consultation proposes a new offence which would address issues around the use of artificial intelligence tools to create intimate images without consent. The consultation also asks for views about criminalising digital tools that are designed solely to generate intimate images and videos.

Pregnancy is a time when women can be at greater risk of domestic abuse. The consultation considers a new statutory aggravation so that courts must take into account treating a domestic abuse offence involving a pregnant woman more seriously in sentencing.

To tackle spiking crimes, where someone is given alcohol or drugs without their consent, the consultation outlines that whilst there are existing effective laws in place, we want to hear views on how best women and girls can be protected from harm.

The consultation also seeks views on whether to remove the need for a court to impose non-harassment orders to improve protection for victims, instead allowing the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service to use these as an alternative to prosecuting cases.

The benefits of existing Scots law in dealing with the dangers of non‑fatal strangulation are highlighted in the consultation and views can be offered on whether new criminal laws are needed to deal with this conduct.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said:

“Violence against women and girls is abhorrent and we must ensure we are doing all we can to tackle it, whether it is established or emerging forms of harm. We have made significant progress already - including the introduction of the domestic abuse offence, improved training for those supporting victims and new powers to enforce protective orders in Scotland imposed elsewhere in the UK.

“For this consultation I am particularly keen to hear from those with direct experience of harm. The responses will help to inform future action that is needed to achieve the outcome we all seek: stronger protections and actions which lead to lower levels of violence against women and girls and a safer Scotland.”

Background

Consultation: Protections in the justice system for women and girls

The consultation will run until 19 June.

The consultation builds on legislation passed last year, including the Criminal Justice Modernisation and Abusive Domestic Behaviour Reviews (Scotland) Act, which aims to reduce domestic‑abuse‑related homicides and suicides, and the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) Act, which introduced reforms to improve victims’ and witnesses’ experiences of the justice system and to ensure they are treated with compassion.

Areas the consultation is seeking views on include: