Strengthening public confidence

New group to oversee safety work at Glasgow hospitals.

Work on safety measures at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) and the Royal Hospital for Children (RHC) will be monitored by a new group made up of key infection control experts, whistleblowers and patients.

The move was announced by Health Secretary Neil Gray following evidence heard during the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry, which was set up after a number of deaths and high levels of infection at the hospital prompted concerns about patient safety.

The Group will be co-chaired by Sir Lewis Ritchie - the Sir James Mackenzie Professor of General Practice at the University of Aberdeen - and Professor Jann Gardner, Chief Executive of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

During his statement, the Health Secretary made clear that the work of this Group will not interfere with Lord Brodie’s independent inquiry and will make use of external independent scrutiny from Healthcare Improvement Scotland and NHS Assure. Lord Brodie is expected to deliver his report later this year.

Mr Gray has also confirmed that all material relevant to the Inquiry was provided.

Mr Gray said:

“I want to again recognise the profound distress experienced by patients, by grieving families, and by staff who have been impacted by the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry.

“For many, the recent Inquiry hearings looking into the evidence relating to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, have reopened longstanding and deeply painful wounds. My thoughts remain with all those affected.

“Our priority is to ensure that patients, families, staff and the public have full confidence in the safety of facilities and the environment in which services are delivered within the QEUH and RHC today.

“NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde will establish a high‑level Safety and Public Confidence Oversight Group which will be co-chaired by Sir Lewis Ritchie - who has a very strong reputation in providing external leadership and scrutiny across the NHS - and the Chief Executive of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde Professor Jann Gardener.

“The Group will also stand ready to implement the findings from the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry. Enhanced reporting will be established with the Scottish Government who will provide scrutiny, challenge and support to the delivery of NHS GGC’s programme of work.

“All material relevant to the Inquiry has been preserved and submitted as evidence. Scottish Government officials are now examining how the documents referred to by the motion voted on by Parliament can be released safely and lawfully.

“This will see NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde taking significant, immediate steps to strengthen public confidence in the safety of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and Royal Hospital for Children.”

Background

Sir Lewis is a graduate in medicine, chemistry (Aberdeen) and public health (Edinburgh). He practised clinical medicine as a serving principal general practitioner at Peterhead (1980-2017). He has been Sir James Mackenzie Professor of General Practice at the University of Aberdeen (1992- ) NHS Grampian Consultant/Honorary Consultant in Public Health Medicine (1987-) and Director of Public Health, NHS Grampian 2012-14. He presently advises the Scottish Government on Primary Care, Redesign of Urgent Care and Covid-19 Vaccination.

He has led a number Scottish Government reviews. including primary care out-of-hours services: Pulling Together – Transforming Urgent Care for the People of Scotland (2015) and the Rapid External Review of the NHS Ayrshire and Arran Redesign of Urgent Care Pathfinder (2020). He was appointed OBE for services to general practice and primary care (2001) and subsequently knighted for services to the NHS in Scotland (2011).

Professor Jann Gardner is Chief Executive of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. Having started her career as a clinical pharmacist training in both NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Jann worked through progressively senior roles in her professional field.

She then progressed through a number of wider hospital and healthcare management roles, including Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Operating Officer in NHS Fife before being appointed as a Chief Executive, initially with NHS Golden Jubilee and then, in December 2022, with NHS Lanarkshire.

Jann was appointed as NHSGGC’s Chief Executive on 1st February 2025.