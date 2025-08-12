Scottish Government
|Printable version
Strengthening Scotland’s communities
£2.5 million for regeneration projects.
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has announced support for almost 80 organisations delivering regeneration projects, to realise the economic potential of Scotland's communities.
She confirmed that more than £2.5 million has been allocated from the Strengthening Communities Programme in 2025-26 to continue supporting 62 organisations and begin work with a further 15. The funding will address various challenges across Scotland’s communities such as employability, population retention, a need for housing, tourism and heritage initiatives, and the expansion and development of community food hubs.
Now in its 13th year, the Programme has helped hundreds of local organisations to bring economic, social and environmental benefits to their local communities. The programme delivered projects including the creation of more housing in remote rural areas, building business units to help small enterprises, and renovating vacant buildings to provide cultural and community centres.
The Deputy First Minister announced the funding on a visit to a former vacant department store in Huntly, Aberdeenshire, which has been transformed into a community and enterprise hub with the help of Scottish Government funding. Number 30 The Square now houses a cafe, cinema, retail space, learning and training rooms, event space, a gallery and co-working centre.
Ms Forbes said:
“Local communities are best placed to address their own needs, identify improvements in their areas, and realise their own economic potential. That is why community-led regeneration is a key priority for the Scottish Government.
“From arts and culture projects, training and employment schemes, to bringing new life to disused buildings, hundreds of places across the country are already seeing positive change.
“Number 30 The Square is a shining example of how a community can come together to improve lives locally. And I’m glad to confirm that this kind of work will continue.”
Jamie Wilkinson, Chair of Huntly Development Trust which led the redevelopment of Number 30 and now owns and operates the community asset, said:
“Strengthening Communities Programme funding was crucial in the formative years of Huntly Development Trust. It gave us the breathing space to focus on developing our vision and strategy, without the normal worry of sourcing income.
“Without this crucial early support, the Trust could not have developed and grown, and over time achieved what it subsequently has. We are delighted that the Scottish Government have chosen to announce a new round of funding at Number 30.”
Background
Huntly Development Trust participated in the Strengthening Communities Programme for four years from 2014-15 to 2017-18, with support provided by their programme partner Development Trusts Association Scotland and direct funding totalling £166,171.
Organisations receiving support are:
|
Organisation
|
2025/26 Allocation
|
Local Authority
|
Active Communities Scotland Ltd.
|
£42,838.00
|
Renfrewshire
|
Kirkcudbright Development Trust
|
£32,700.00
|
Dumfries and Galloway
|
North Carrick Community Benefit Company
|
£42,850.00
|
South Ayrshire
|
Antonine Sports Centre
|
£45,480.00
|
West Dunbartonshire
|
Kinning Park Complex
|
£42,500.00
|
Glasgow
|
Lockerbie Old School
|
£30,057.00
|
Dumfries and Galloway
|
North Glasgow Community Food Initiative
|
£28,017.00
|
Glasgow
|
Roseneath Peninsula West Community Development Trust
|
£48,000.00
|
Argyll and Bute
|
SHAX, Dumfries
|
£49,360.00
|
Dumfries and Galloway
|
Take a Bow Development Trust
|
£48,320.00
|
East Ayrshire
|
The Furniture Project, Stranraer
|
£37,810.00
|
Dumfries and Galloway
|
Ardrossan Community Development Trust
|
£45,207.00
|
North Ayrshire
|
Pollok United Nethercraigs CIC
|
£45,133.00
|
Glasgow
|
One Dalkeith
|
£36,057.00
|
Midlothian
|
Stow Community Trust
|
£36,382.00
|
Scottish Borders
|
Stratherrick & Foyers Community Trust
|
£35,072.00
|
Highland
|
The Pavilion, Glasgow
|
£37,987.00
|
Glasgow
|
Whale Arts Agency
|
£35,154.00
|
City of Edinburgh
|
Appin Community Development Trust
|
£44,020.00
|
Argyll and Bute
|
Ardoch Development Trust
|
£11,025.00
|
Perth and Kinross
|
Belhelvie Community Trust
|
£35,100.00
|
Aberdeenshire
|
Blairgowrie & Rattray Development Trust
|
£20,240.00
|
Perth and Kinross
|
Bothwell Futures
|
£43,472.00
|
South Lanarkshire
|
Cromarty Community Development Trust
|
£33,100.00
|
Highland
|
Cupar Development Trust
|
£37,360.00
|
Fife
|
Forgan Arts
|
£36,553.00
|
Fife
|
Glenurquhart Rural Comm Assoc.
|
£17,000.00
|
Highland
|
Grow 73
|
£37,376.00
|
South Lanarkshire
|
Isle of Canna Development Trust
|
£25,074.00
|
Highland
|
Kilmadock Development Trust
|
£20,098.00
|
Stirling
|
Kirkcolm Community Trust
|
£19,000.00
|
Dumfries and Galloway
|
Kirknewton Community Development Trust
|
£35,000.00
|
West Lothian
|
Langholm Initiative Community Development Trust
|
£42,192.00
|
Dumfries and Galloway
|
Largo Communities Together
|
£28,442.71
|
Fife
|
Lochwinnoch Community Development Trust
|
£25,773.00
|
Renfrewshire
|
Moffat Town Hall Trust
|
£32,225.00
|
Dumfries and Galloway
|
Ruchazie Growing 21
|
£40,000.00
|
Glasgow
|
SWAMP Community Development Trust
|
£40,000.00
|
Glasgow
|
Vale of Leven Trust
|
£44,251.00
|
West Dunbartonshire
|
Development Coll
|
£41,820.00
|
Argyll and Bute
|
New Cumnock Development Trust
|
£40,654.58
|
East Ayrshire
|
Possilpark People's Trust
|
£31,600.00
|
Glasgow
|
Rannoch Community Trust
|
£40,295.00
|
City of Edinburgh
|
Whitburn Community Development Trust
|
£37,500.00
|
West Lothian
|
Glengarry Community Woodlands (Lochaber, Skye & Wester Ross)
|
£12,401.00
|
Highland
|
Scalloway Community Development Company (Shetland)
|
£18,000.00
|
Shetland
|
Uig Community Trust, Skye (Lochaber, Skye & Wester Ross)
|
£11,289.00
|
Highland
|
Assynt Development Trust
|
£19,200.00
|
Highland
|
Bute Community Land Company
|
£10,080.00
|
Argyll and Bute
|
Community Development Company of Nesting
|
£14,118.00
|
Shetland
|
Cumbrae Community Development Company
|
£9,600.00
|
North Ayrshire
|
Dufftown and District Community Association
|
£15,500.00
|
Moray
|
Eday Partnership
|
£9,828.00
|
Orkney
|
Harris Development Limited (Scalpay Comm Org SCIO)
|
£16,736.00
|
Western Isles (Comhairle nan Eilean Siar)
|
Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust
|
£15,213.00
|
Argyll and Bute
|
Isle of Luing Community Trust
|
£12,960.00
|
Argyll and Bute
|
Kyle of Sutherland Development Trust
|
£8,438.00
|
Highland
|
Lossiemouth Community Development Trust
|
£26,400.00
|
Moray
|
North Ronaldsay Trust
|
£13,800.00
|
Orkney
|
Portgordon Community Harbour Group
|
£16,650.00
|
Moray
|
Portree & Braes Community Trust
|
£23,000.00
|
Highland
|
Scourie Community Development Company
|
£11,820.00
|
Highland
|
Seaboard Memorial Hall
|
£5,803.00
|
Highland
|
Shapinsay Development Trust
|
£10,213.00
|
Orkney
|
The Three Kings Cullen Association
|
£25,800.00
|
Moray
|
Tiree Community Development Trust
|
£13,586.00
|
Argyll and Bute
|
Tomintoul & Glenlivet Development Trust
|
£21,000.00
|
Moray
|
West of Shetland / Sandness
|
£12,600.00
|
Shetland
|
Wick's Heart Development Trust
|
£22,163.00
|
Highland
|
Culbokie Community Trust
|
£22,800.00
|
Highland
|
Go Golspie
|
£24,000.00
|
Highland
|
Island of Hoy Development Trust
|
£12,150.00
|
Orkney
|
South Ronaldsay and Burray Development Trust
|
£22,950.00
|
Orkney
|
Stromness Community Development Trust
|
£18,137.00
|
Orkney
|
Mull and Iona Community Trust
|
£11,400.00
|
Argyll and Bute
|
South Islay Development Trust
|
£12,000.00
|
Argyll and Bute
|
North Edinburgh – R2 Co-ordinator
|
£56,205.00
|
City of Edinburgh
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/strengthening-scotlands-communities/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Funding confirmed for community climate action12/08/2025 16:05:00
Climate engagement programmes to protect our planet.
The Promise Data and Evidence Group 12 Month Work Programme12/08/2025 15:05:00
The Promise Data and Evidence Group’s work programme for June 2025 and June 2026, to bring together analysts from across organisations to improve the data infrastructure and shape long-term research priorities.
Protecting Scapa Flow and the Queen of Sweden12/08/2025 10:05:00
Gillian Martin confirms new Historic Marine Protected Areas in Orkney and Shetland.
Care in the Digital Age: delivery plan 2025 to 202611/08/2025 15:05:00
Update for 2025 to 2026 to the national digital health and care strategy's delivery plan which describes activities supporting Health Boards, HSCPs, local authorities, primary care, social care, social work, and care providers to offer new or improved services.
University of Dundee Strategic Advisory Taskforce report11/08/2025 13:05:00
The University of Dundee Strategic Advisory Taskforce was established by Scottish Ministers, working with the University, Scottish Funding Council and Dundee City Council, to provide advice to inform decisions on the University's future.
Research into protests and vigils that take place outside clinics and hospitals offering abortion care11/08/2025 10:05:00
Research into protests and vigils that take place outside healthcare settings providing abortion care in Scotland.
Investment in accessible community toilets08/08/2025 12:15:00
£10 million fund opens to support people with complex needs.
Accelerating cladding remediation07/08/2025 15:05:00
A further £20 million will speed up actions to make Scotland’s buildings safe from dangerous cladding, Housing Secretary Màiri McAllan has announced.
Community arts fund opens07/08/2025 13:05:00
A flagship community culture fund that supports people across Scotland to take part in the creative arts has opened for new applications.