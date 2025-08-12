Strengthening Scotland’s communities

£2.5 million for regeneration projects.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has announced support for almost 80 organisations delivering regeneration projects, to realise the economic potential of Scotland's communities.

She confirmed that more than £2.5 million has been allocated from the Strengthening Communities Programme in 2025-26 to continue supporting 62 organisations and begin work with a further 15. The funding will address various challenges across Scotland’s communities such as employability, population retention, a need for housing, tourism and heritage initiatives, and the expansion and development of community food hubs.

Now in its 13th year, the Programme has helped hundreds of local organisations to bring economic, social and environmental benefits to their local communities. The programme delivered projects including the creation of more housing in remote rural areas, building business units to help small enterprises, and renovating vacant buildings to provide cultural and community centres.

The Deputy First Minister announced the funding on a visit to a former vacant department store in Huntly, Aberdeenshire, which has been transformed into a community and enterprise hub with the help of Scottish Government funding. Number 30 The Square now houses a cafe, cinema, retail space, learning and training rooms, event space, a gallery and co-working centre.

Ms Forbes said:

“Local communities are best placed to address their own needs, identify improvements in their areas, and realise their own economic potential. That is why community-led regeneration is a key priority for the Scottish Government. “From arts and culture projects, training and employment schemes, to bringing new life to disused buildings, hundreds of places across the country are already seeing positive change. “Number 30 The Square is a shining example of how a community can come together to improve lives locally. And I’m glad to confirm that this kind of work will continue.”

Jamie Wilkinson, Chair of Huntly Development Trust which led the redevelopment of Number 30 and now owns and operates the community asset, said:

“Strengthening Communities Programme funding was crucial in the formative years of Huntly Development Trust. It gave us the breathing space to focus on developing our vision and strategy, without the normal worry of sourcing income. “Without this crucial early support, the Trust could not have developed and grown, and over time achieved what it subsequently has. We are delighted that the Scottish Government have chosen to announce a new round of funding at Number 30.”

Background

Huntly Development Trust participated in the Strengthening Communities Programme for four years from 2014-15 to 2017-18, with support provided by their programme partner Development Trusts Association Scotland and direct funding totalling £166,171.

Organisations receiving support are:

Organisation 2025/26 Allocation Local Authority Active Communities Scotland Ltd. £42,838.00 Renfrewshire Kirkcudbright Development Trust £32,700.00 Dumfries and Galloway North Carrick Community Benefit Company £42,850.00 South Ayrshire Antonine Sports Centre £45,480.00 West Dunbartonshire Kinning Park Complex £42,500.00 Glasgow Lockerbie Old School £30,057.00 Dumfries and Galloway North Glasgow Community Food Initiative £28,017.00 Glasgow Roseneath Peninsula West Community Development Trust £48,000.00 Argyll and Bute SHAX, Dumfries £49,360.00 Dumfries and Galloway Take a Bow Development Trust £48,320.00 East Ayrshire The Furniture Project, Stranraer £37,810.00 Dumfries and Galloway Ardrossan Community Development Trust £45,207.00 North Ayrshire Pollok United Nethercraigs CIC £45,133.00 Glasgow One Dalkeith £36,057.00 Midlothian Stow Community Trust £36,382.00 Scottish Borders Stratherrick & Foyers Community Trust £35,072.00 Highland The Pavilion, Glasgow £37,987.00 Glasgow Whale Arts Agency £35,154.00 City of Edinburgh Appin Community Development Trust £44,020.00 Argyll and Bute Ardoch Development Trust £11,025.00 Perth and Kinross Belhelvie Community Trust £35,100.00 Aberdeenshire Blairgowrie & Rattray Development Trust £20,240.00 Perth and Kinross Bothwell Futures £43,472.00 South Lanarkshire Cromarty Community Development Trust £33,100.00 Highland Cupar Development Trust £37,360.00 Fife Forgan Arts £36,553.00 Fife Glenurquhart Rural Comm Assoc. £17,000.00 Highland Grow 73 £37,376.00 South Lanarkshire Isle of Canna Development Trust £25,074.00 Highland Kilmadock Development Trust £20,098.00 Stirling Kirkcolm Community Trust £19,000.00 Dumfries and Galloway Kirknewton Community Development Trust £35,000.00 West Lothian Langholm Initiative Community Development Trust £42,192.00 Dumfries and Galloway Largo Communities Together £28,442.71 Fife Lochwinnoch Community Development Trust £25,773.00 Renfrewshire Moffat Town Hall Trust £32,225.00 Dumfries and Galloway Ruchazie Growing 21 £40,000.00 Glasgow SWAMP Community Development Trust £40,000.00 Glasgow Vale of Leven Trust £44,251.00 West Dunbartonshire Development Coll £41,820.00 Argyll and Bute New Cumnock Development Trust £40,654.58 East Ayrshire Possilpark People's Trust £31,600.00 Glasgow Rannoch Community Trust £40,295.00 City of Edinburgh Whitburn Community Development Trust £37,500.00 West Lothian Glengarry Community Woodlands (Lochaber, Skye & Wester Ross) £12,401.00 Highland Scalloway Community Development Company (Shetland) £18,000.00 Shetland Uig Community Trust, Skye (Lochaber, Skye & Wester Ross) £11,289.00 Highland Assynt Development Trust £19,200.00 Highland Bute Community Land Company £10,080.00 Argyll and Bute Community Development Company of Nesting £14,118.00 Shetland Cumbrae Community Development Company £9,600.00 North Ayrshire Dufftown and District Community Association £15,500.00 Moray Eday Partnership £9,828.00 Orkney Harris Development Limited (Scalpay Comm Org SCIO) £16,736.00 Western Isles (Comhairle nan Eilean Siar) Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust £15,213.00 Argyll and Bute Isle of Luing Community Trust £12,960.00 Argyll and Bute Kyle of Sutherland Development Trust £8,438.00 Highland Lossiemouth Community Development Trust £26,400.00 Moray North Ronaldsay Trust £13,800.00 Orkney Portgordon Community Harbour Group £16,650.00 Moray Portree & Braes Community Trust £23,000.00 Highland Scourie Community Development Company £11,820.00 Highland Seaboard Memorial Hall £5,803.00 Highland Shapinsay Development Trust £10,213.00 Orkney The Three Kings Cullen Association £25,800.00 Moray Tiree Community Development Trust £13,586.00 Argyll and Bute Tomintoul & Glenlivet Development Trust £21,000.00 Moray West of Shetland / Sandness £12,600.00 Shetland Wick's Heart Development Trust £22,163.00 Highland Culbokie Community Trust £22,800.00 Highland Go Golspie £24,000.00 Highland Island of Hoy Development Trust £12,150.00 Orkney South Ronaldsay and Burray Development Trust £22,950.00 Orkney Stromness Community Development Trust £18,137.00 Orkney Mull and Iona Community Trust £11,400.00 Argyll and Bute South Islay Development Trust £12,000.00 Argyll and Bute North Edinburgh – R2 Co-ordinator £56,205.00 City of Edinburgh



