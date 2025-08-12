Tuesday 12 Aug 2025 @ 13:05
Scottish Government
Strengthening Scotland’s communities

£2.5 million for regeneration projects.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has announced support for almost 80 organisations delivering regeneration projects, to realise the economic potential of Scotland's communities.

She confirmed that more than £2.5 million has been allocated from the Strengthening Communities Programme in 2025-26 to continue supporting 62 organisations and begin work with a further 15. The funding will address various challenges across Scotland’s communities such as employability, population retention, a need for housing, tourism and heritage initiatives, and the expansion and development of community food hubs.

Now in its 13th year, the Programme has helped hundreds of local organisations to bring economic, social and environmental benefits to their local communities. The programme delivered projects including the creation of more housing in remote rural areas, building business units to help small enterprises, and renovating vacant buildings to provide cultural and community centres.

The Deputy First Minister announced the funding on a visit to a former vacant department store in Huntly, Aberdeenshire, which has been transformed into a community and enterprise hub with the help of Scottish Government funding. Number 30 The Square now houses a cafe, cinema, retail space, learning and training rooms, event space, a gallery and co-working centre.

Ms Forbes said:

“Local communities are best placed to address their own needs, identify improvements in their areas, and realise their own economic potential. That is why community-led regeneration is a key priority for the Scottish Government.

“From arts and culture projects, training and employment schemes, to bringing new life to disused buildings, hundreds of places across the country are already seeing positive change.

“Number 30 The Square is a shining example of how a community can come together to improve lives locally. And I’m glad to confirm that this kind of work will continue.”

Jamie Wilkinson, Chair of Huntly Development Trust which led the redevelopment of Number 30 and now owns and operates the community asset, said:

“Strengthening Communities Programme funding was crucial in the formative years of Huntly Development Trust. It gave us the breathing space to focus on developing our vision and strategy, without the normal worry of sourcing income.

“Without this crucial early support, the Trust could not have developed and grown, and over time achieved what it subsequently has. We are delighted that the Scottish Government have chosen to announce a new round of funding at Number 30.” 

Background

Huntly Development Trust participated in the Strengthening Communities Programme for four years from 2014-15 to 2017-18, with support provided by their programme partner Development Trusts Association Scotland and direct funding totalling £166,171.

Organisations receiving support are:

Organisation

2025/26 Allocation

Local Authority

Active Communities Scotland Ltd.

£42,838.00

Renfrewshire

Kirkcudbright Development Trust

£32,700.00

Dumfries and Galloway

North Carrick Community Benefit Company

£42,850.00

South Ayrshire

Antonine Sports Centre

£45,480.00

West Dunbartonshire

Kinning Park Complex

£42,500.00

Glasgow

Lockerbie Old School

£30,057.00

Dumfries and Galloway

North Glasgow Community Food Initiative

£28,017.00

Glasgow

Roseneath Peninsula West Community Development Trust

£48,000.00

Argyll and Bute

SHAX, Dumfries

£49,360.00

Dumfries and Galloway

Take a Bow Development Trust

£48,320.00

East Ayrshire

The Furniture Project, Stranraer

£37,810.00

Dumfries and Galloway

Ardrossan Community Development Trust

£45,207.00

North Ayrshire

Pollok United Nethercraigs CIC

£45,133.00

Glasgow

One Dalkeith

£36,057.00

Midlothian

Stow Community Trust

£36,382.00

Scottish Borders

Stratherrick & Foyers Community Trust

£35,072.00

Highland

The Pavilion, Glasgow

£37,987.00

Glasgow

Whale Arts Agency

£35,154.00

City of Edinburgh

Appin Community Development Trust

£44,020.00

Argyll and Bute

Ardoch Development Trust

£11,025.00

Perth and Kinross

Belhelvie Community Trust

£35,100.00

Aberdeenshire

Blairgowrie & Rattray Development Trust

£20,240.00

Perth and Kinross

Bothwell Futures

£43,472.00

South Lanarkshire

Cromarty Community Development Trust

£33,100.00

Highland

Cupar Development Trust

£37,360.00

Fife

Forgan Arts

£36,553.00

Fife

Glenurquhart Rural Comm Assoc.

£17,000.00

Highland

Grow 73

£37,376.00

South Lanarkshire

Isle of Canna Development Trust

£25,074.00

Highland

Kilmadock Development Trust

£20,098.00

Stirling

Kirkcolm Community Trust

£19,000.00

Dumfries and Galloway

Kirknewton Community Development Trust

£35,000.00

West Lothian

Langholm Initiative Community Development Trust

£42,192.00

Dumfries and Galloway

Largo Communities Together

£28,442.71

Fife

Lochwinnoch Community Development Trust

£25,773.00

Renfrewshire

Moffat Town Hall Trust

£32,225.00

Dumfries and Galloway

Ruchazie Growing 21

£40,000.00

Glasgow

SWAMP Community Development Trust

£40,000.00

Glasgow

Vale of Leven Trust

£44,251.00

West Dunbartonshire

Development Coll

£41,820.00

Argyll and Bute

New Cumnock Development Trust

£40,654.58

East Ayrshire

Possilpark People's Trust

£31,600.00

Glasgow

Rannoch Community Trust

£40,295.00

City of Edinburgh

Whitburn Community Development Trust

£37,500.00

West Lothian

Glengarry Community Woodlands (Lochaber, Skye & Wester Ross)

£12,401.00

Highland

Scalloway Community Development Company (Shetland)

£18,000.00

Shetland

Uig Community Trust, Skye (Lochaber, Skye & Wester Ross)

£11,289.00

Highland

Assynt Development Trust

£19,200.00

Highland

Bute Community Land Company

£10,080.00

Argyll and Bute

Community Development Company of Nesting

£14,118.00

Shetland

Cumbrae Community Development Company

£9,600.00

North Ayrshire

Dufftown and District Community Association

£15,500.00

Moray

Eday Partnership

£9,828.00

Orkney

Harris Development Limited (Scalpay Comm Org SCIO)

£16,736.00

Western Isles (Comhairle nan Eilean Siar)

Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust

£15,213.00

Argyll and Bute

Isle of Luing Community Trust

£12,960.00

Argyll and Bute

Kyle of Sutherland Development Trust

£8,438.00

Highland

Lossiemouth Community Development Trust

£26,400.00

Moray

North Ronaldsay Trust

£13,800.00

Orkney

Portgordon Community Harbour Group

£16,650.00

Moray

Portree & Braes Community Trust

£23,000.00

Highland

Scourie Community Development Company

£11,820.00

Highland

Seaboard Memorial Hall

£5,803.00

Highland

Shapinsay Development Trust

£10,213.00

Orkney

The Three Kings Cullen Association

£25,800.00

Moray

Tiree Community Development Trust

£13,586.00

Argyll and Bute

Tomintoul & Glenlivet Development Trust

£21,000.00

Moray

West of Shetland / Sandness

£12,600.00

Shetland

Wick's Heart Development Trust

£22,163.00

Highland

Culbokie Community Trust

£22,800.00

Highland

Go Golspie

£24,000.00

Highland

Island of Hoy Development Trust

£12,150.00

Orkney

South Ronaldsay and Burray Development Trust

£22,950.00

Orkney

Stromness Community Development Trust

£18,137.00

Orkney

Mull and Iona Community Trust

£11,400.00

Argyll and Bute

South Islay Development Trust

£12,000.00

Argyll and Bute

North Edinburgh – R2 Co-ordinator

£56,205.00

City of Edinburgh


 

