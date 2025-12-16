Strengthening Scotland’s International space presence

Historic agreement with UAE signed.

Scotland has taken a major step in strengthening its international space industry links with the signing of a new agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

The Letter of Intent between industry group Space Scotland and the UAE’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) includes a commitment to deepen co-operation across important areas including satellite manufacturing, launch services and research.

It also paves the way for increased business cooperation, trade activity , and joint industry events to provide commercial opportunities for companies in both countries.

The strengthened partnership recognises Scotland’s emergence as Europe’s largest producer of small satellites and its progress towards achieving launch capability, which aligns closely with the UAE’s rapidly advancing space programme and its ambitions in lunar exploration, Earth observation and space science.

Business Minister Richard Lochhead yesterday said:

“Scotland’s space industry has for some time been punching above its weight internationally. Strengthening our relationship with the UAE creates major new opportunities for collaboration, skills and investment. “The UAE is an increasingly influential space nation and this agreement reflects the scale of Scotland’s ambition to lead in small satellite production, data-driven space services and sustainable space technologies. “With the global space market projected to exceed £1.3 trillion by 2035, we are determined to ensure Scotland captures its share.” Scottish Government Trade and Investment Envoy for Space Daniel Smith said: “Scotland’s space industry is evolving rapidly, and partnerships like this Letter of Intent ensure that our sector continues to develop in a globally connected manner. “It provides a practical framework for joint activity and reaffirms Scotland’s commitment to working with world-class partners to unlock new opportunities in space.”

Scottish Enterprise Chief Executive Adrian Gillespie yesterday said:

“This is a significant step forward in international cooperation. “Working more closely with MBRSC will open up substantial commercial and research opportunities in advanced satellite technologies, sustainability and space security. “These collaborations will help drive the growth of high-value companies capable of delivering long-term economic benefit for Scotland.”

