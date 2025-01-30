Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Strengthening Security Cooperation: UK Defence Minister visits Nigeria
Defence ties between the UK and Nigeria have been strengthened following a visit from Lord Vernon Coaker this week.
The UK Defence Minister for the House of Lords, Lord Vernon Coaker, visited Abuja and Maiduguri this week to meet top defence and security leaders, reaffirm the UK’s commitment to our Security and Defence Partnership and discuss issues of mutual concern in the region.
The UK and Nigeria share a strong defence relationship, underpinned by over three decades of collaboration between our armed forces. Through our partnership we continue to enhance security, counter violent extremism and promote regional stability.
In Abuja, the Minister met the Honourable Minister of Defence and the Minister of State for Defence, the Chief of Defence Training and Operations, the National Security Adviser and the President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). These meetings underscored Nigeria and ECOWAS’ continued leadership in promoting regional security and the UK’s continued commitment to supporting Nigeria’s priority security objectives.
Lord Coaker also travelled to Maiduguri, Borno State, a primary focus of Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and violent extremism. The Minister visited a Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration camp (DDR) to understand the challenges of reconciliation and reintegration, and UK-led counter-improvised explosive device (C-ED) training, funded by the UK Integrated Security Fund.
This initiative is designed, at Nigeria’s request, to enhance capacity and improve response capabilities to address security threats and instability. Meeting with Nigerian military personnel who have benefitted from UK training programmes, the Minister gained firsthand insight into the impact of UK-Nigeria security cooperation.
Lord Vernon Coaker reaffirmed commitment to the UK-Nigeria defence relationship:
This visit reflects the UK’s steadfast commitment to working with Nigeria to tackle shared security challenges. Witnessing the results of our training programmes and engaging directly with those on the frontlines reaffirms the importance of our partnership in building a safer and more stable region.
The Minister’s visit highlights the continued strength and importance of the UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership (SDP) ahead of our third SDP dialogue in 2025.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/strengthening-security-cooperation-uk-defence-minister-visits-nigeria
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Teesside Airport boosted with £173m Government Defence Investment30/01/2025 15:15:15
A £173 million Ministry of Defence training contract with British business Draken will boost Teesside International Airport and support jobs across Teesside, Bournemouth and the Midlands – delivering on the Government’s Plan for Change.
Threat detection systems on Royal Navy warships upgraded28/01/2025 13:15:00
More than 200 UK jobs will be supported through a new contract to boost the Royal Navy’s warship combat systems and increase their ability to track, analyse and respond to threats in combat.
The UK Accelerator welcomes five innovators to 2025 cohort27/01/2025 13:15:00
On Monday 13 January, the Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) and its delivery partner, the JANUS Consortium, welcomed its first NATO DIANA cohort.
Landmark £9 billion contract for British business to boost jobs, growth and nuclear deterrent24/01/2025 13:15:00
A major deal, worth approximately £9 billion, has been struck with British firm Rolls-Royce to bolster support to the Royal Navy’s fleet of nuclear submarines, boosting national security and economic growth and delivering on the government’s Plan for Change.
Royal Navy tracking Russian spy vessel in the Channel to keep UK safe23/01/2025 11:05:00
The UK will also contribute maritime patrol and surveillance aircraft to bolster a NATO response after damage to undersea cables in the Baltic Sea
First British-made Boxer vehicles ready for Army22/01/2025 10:15:00
British soldiers are set to benefit from 623 new state-of-the-art Boxer armoured vehicles, as the first fully British-made Boxer was yesterday unveiled at the International Armoured Vehicle Conference in Farnborough.
Digital driving licence coming this year22/01/2025 09:31:10
The UK government is launching a GOV.UK Wallet and App to simplify access to services and documents like digital driver’s licences, alongside reforms to public sector technology to save £45 billion and drive efficiency and growth.
Minister of State for Defence Procurement and Industry Opening Speech at the International Armoured Vehicle Conference21/01/2025 13:15:15
The Rt Hon Maria Eagle MP, Minister of State for Defence Procurement and Industry, Opening Speech at the International Armoured Vehicle Conference, Farnborough.