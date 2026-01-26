Strengthening ties between Scotland and City of London

First Minister to promote Scotland as world-class investment destination.

First Minister John Swinney will today sign a renewed partnership agreement between the Scottish Government and the City of London, focussed on delivering investment to Scotland.

While in London, the First Minister will promote Scotland as a financial services hub, showcase current large ticket capital investment opportunities and also announce the next stage of the Scottish Government’s bonds programme.

This evening the First Minister will give a speech at a Burns supper with leaders from across the Financial Services industry in Scotland and London, where he will set out the strengths of Scotland as a world-class investment destination.

The First Minister said:

“Scotland is a fantastic place to do business – and is the UK’s second largest financial hub after London. We have depth and strength across the full spectrum of financial and professional business services, and the ambition to lead in areas that will shape the future of finance. “From large-scale infrastructure to innovative net zero technology, Scotland offers a stable, well-supported environment for investors looking to create lasting impact. “We are committed to working with global partners, including in the City of London, to advance the opportunities which will help Scotland to grow. Through working collaboratively, the City of London can support Scotland’s ambition to grow a modern, thriving and sustainable financial centre that builds on our heritage and supports our wider economic transformation. “Our partnership is also beneficial to the City of London Corporation which has long recognised the value of Scotland’s contribution to the United Kingdom’s standing as a world class financial services centre, with Scotland offering distinctive specialisms and strengths in banking, asset management and servicing, insurance and pensions and fintech.”

Background

While in London, the First Minister will: