Scottish Government
|Printable version
Strengthening ties between Scotland and City of London
First Minister to promote Scotland as world-class investment destination.
First Minister John Swinney will today sign a renewed partnership agreement between the Scottish Government and the City of London, focussed on delivering investment to Scotland.
While in London, the First Minister will promote Scotland as a financial services hub, showcase current large ticket capital investment opportunities and also announce the next stage of the Scottish Government’s bonds programme.
This evening the First Minister will give a speech at a Burns supper with leaders from across the Financial Services industry in Scotland and London, where he will set out the strengths of Scotland as a world-class investment destination.
The First Minister said:
“Scotland is a fantastic place to do business – and is the UK’s second largest financial hub after London. We have depth and strength across the full spectrum of financial and professional business services, and the ambition to lead in areas that will shape the future of finance.
“From large-scale infrastructure to innovative net zero technology, Scotland offers a stable, well-supported environment for investors looking to create lasting impact.
“We are committed to working with global partners, including in the City of London, to advance the opportunities which will help Scotland to grow. Through working collaboratively, the City of London can support Scotland’s ambition to grow a modern, thriving and sustainable financial centre that builds on our heritage and supports our wider economic transformation.
“Our partnership is also beneficial to the City of London Corporation which has long recognised the value of Scotland’s contribution to the United Kingdom’s standing as a world class financial services centre, with Scotland offering distinctive specialisms and strengths in banking, asset management and servicing, insurance and pensions and fintech.”
Background
While in London, the First Minister will:
- Attend a roundtable event with major financial services institutions hosted by Lloyds Banking Group and supported by industry group TheCityUK.
- Host an event at Scotland House London bringing together major financial institutions to set out the next stage of the Scottish Government’s bonds programme.
- Attend a tri-lateral engagement with the Lady Mayor of London, and the City of London Policy Chair.
- Attend a signing ceremony for the renewed Partnership Agreement, which commits to investing in Scotland, building ladders of opportunity within financial services, and supporting green finance and the development of FinTech.
- Meet financial services leaders of the future – including apprentices within Scotland’s Financial Services industry, Chevening and Marshal Scholars, outstanding emerging leaders from all over the world to pursue one-year master’s degrees in the UK.
- Deliver a speech at a Burns Supper with leaders from across the Financial Services industry in Scotland and London.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/strengthening-ties-between-scotland-and-city-of-london/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Boost for towns in southern Scotland26/01/2026 10:25:00
£20 million investment to create jobs and drive growth.
Growing Scotland’s entrepreneurial economy23/01/2026 14:25:00
Additional investment in business talent in the Scottish Budget.
Scottish dentistry student numbers increase23/01/2026 10:25:00
Intake pledge met as £526.5 million committed for dentistry in 2026-27 Draft Budget.
New housing agency to deliver simplicity, scale and speed22/01/2026 15:05:00
First Minister John Swinney has confirmed the Scottish Government intends to establish a new national housing agency with a focus on simplicity, scale and speed to enable the delivery of housing of all types, helping to meet housing need across Scotland.
Investing in Scotland’s children22/01/2026 12:05:00
Funding for schools, breakfast clubs and free school meals to tackle child poverty.
First Minister calls for sustainability of STV regional news22/01/2026 10:25:00
Response to Ofcom consultation.
Gigabit boost for Dumfries & Galloway22/01/2026 09:25:00
£18 million investment to connect 12,500 premises.