Strengthening ties with South East Asia

Trade Minister visits Indonesia and Singapore.

Trade Minister Ivan McKee will meet global industry leaders during a visit to Indonesia and Singapore aimed at unlocking new trade and investment opportunities.

At the Global Space and Technology Convention in Singapore he will highlight the success of Scottish space companies and the recently published Space Sustainability Roadmap – a world first which sets out how the sector can play its part in reaching net-zero. Scotland’s first orbital space launch will take place this year.

The visit also includes meetings with life sciences and renewable energy companies, an event in Jakarta with senior alumni of Scottish universities, a speech at the Scotland Food and Drink Festival in Singapore and roundtable talks with potential investors.

Singapore is Scotland’s 11th largest export market and its leading export market in Asia, worth £730 million. Indonesia is the largest economy in South East Asia and the world’s fourth largest country by population. With rising consumer spending power and a shift to more premium products, it offers potential for growing Scottish food and drink exports.

Mr McKee said:

“Singapore and Indonesia are very important markets offering significant opportunities in areas such as health tech, space, energy transition and food & drink. Scottish companies have long been using Singapore to access to other markets in Asia.

“I will be using this visit to highlight Scotland’s world leading companies and products, our research expertise and the many investment opportunities available as we drive towards our ambitious net zero targets.

“Scotland outperforms the UK as a whole in attracting foreign investment and there will be further opportunities as we transform our economy. Indeed, our Green Investment PortfoIio presents projects which demonstrate Scotland as a world leader in future and innovative green industries and has a current value of approximately £3.7 billion.”

BACKGROUND

The Minister’s visit has been arranged by Scottish Development International in-market trade and investments specialists based in South East Asia.

A Trading Nation

Life Sciences Export Plan

Green Investment Portfolio