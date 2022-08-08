Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
Stricter rules to clamp down on takeaway litter
New guidance will help make sure takeaway food businesses play their part in cleaning up high streets, the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities yesterday (07 August 2022) set out.
Updated guidance published yesterday will clarify the powers councils in England have to set stricter litter rules for new hot food takeaways when considering planning applications, including making sure that more bins are installed to reduce rubbish in the surrounding area.
The move will help create cleaner town centres, with figures showing that fast food items are the fourth most common type of litter found on UK high streets.
Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark yesterday said:
We are empowering councils to make sure new takeaway food businesses are doing their bit to stop rubbish littering our high streets.
It is just one of the many ways we are improving the environment and making sure we can all take pride in the local communities we call home.
The guidance will give councils clear and consistent advice on what rules they can enforce when new takeaways open, such as ensuring they install more bins and anti-litter signs around shops or have staff members pick up litter regularly. Failing to adhere to these rules could result in financial penalties.
A number of councils are already putting these requests into place, such as Gateshead Council which has ordered new takeaways to provide litter bins for customers.
Today’s announcement will ensure this practice becomes the norm across the country, so that new takeaway outlets do not increase the impact of litter on local communities.
This is part of wider measures set out in the Build Back Better High Streets Strategy to improve the public realm and create safer and cleaner spaces.
It follows new funding announced by the Environment Secretary yesterday to remove chewing gum stains from our high streets, with more than 40 councils across the UK awarded grants of up to £70,000.
