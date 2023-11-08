Strike action due to affect eight bus routes in west London and some other parts of the capital in November and December

The majority of London's bus network will still operate as normal on these days and TfL will ensure as many buses run as possible

Unite has announced bus strikes that are due to impact eight bus routes for two days later this month and four days in December, with the affected routes predominantly in west London.

Some bus drivers at RATP Dev Transit London plan to strike on Friday 10 and Monday 13 November, as well as Friday 1 December, Monday 4 December, and between Friday 22 and Saturday 23 December. This is expected to affect up to eight routes.

If the action goes ahead, little or no service is expected on the affected routes between approximately 05:00 on strike days and 06:00 the day after each strike. Other local bus, Tube and rail services in this part of London may also be busier than usual.

The majority of London's bus network will operate as normal on the affected days and many of the roads will be served by other bus routes. TfL is doing everything it can to reduce the impact of the strike action. Customers are advised to check before they travel and leave extra time for their journeys.

The routes all operate from Westbourne Park Garage and are is approximately 1.5 per cent of the bus provision across London. The bus routes affected by the strike include:

13 (24hr)

23 (24hr)

28

218

295 (24hr)

414

452

N28

A normal service is expected on all of London's other bus routes.

TfL urges Unite and RATP Dev Transit London to work together to find a solution to this dispute.

Louise Cheeseman, TfL's Director of Buses, said: "If this action goes ahead there will still be travel options for people in west London and other parts of the capital. Other routes may be busier than normal and we're encouraging everyone who might be affected to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys and check before they travel using our website or the TfL Go app.

"We encourage both parties to find a solution to this dispute to avoid disruption to Londoners. We're sorry for any disruption to people's journeys."

To ensure these services run as smoothly as possible, TfL advises customers to have their cards at the ready to avoid delays, to make space for wheelchair users, and to not hold the doors open.

Where possible, customers should consider alternative transport such as London Underground, London Overground, Elizabeth line, National Rail services or walking and cycling, with Santander Cycles available. E-scooters can also be hired in some London boroughs. Customers who need to use buses in the areas affected should also try to travel at quieter times as during the busiest times it may not be possible to board the first bus.

For more details on the industrial action and tools to plan their journey, passengers should visit: https://tfl.gov.uk/campaign/strikes

TfL is carrying out a comprehensive targeted communications campaign to ensure customers are aware of the strike and can prepare in advance.

