Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Strikes on Daesh
Royal Air Force aircraft have completed successful strikes against Daesh in a joint operation with France.
Royal Air Force aircraft have continued to conduct patrols over Syria to help prevent any attempted resurgence of the Daesh terrorist movement following its military defeat at Baghuz Fawqani in March 2019. Careful intelligence analysis identified an underground facility, in the mountains some miles north of the ancient site of Palmyra. This facility had been occupied by Daesh, most likely to store weapons and explosives. The area around the facility is devoid of any civilian habitation.
RAF Typhoon FGR4s, supported by a Voyager refuelling tanker, therefore joined French aircraft in a joint strike on the underground facility on the evening of Saturday 3 January. Our aircraft used Paveway IV guided bombs to target a number of access tunnels down to the facility; whilst detailed assessment is now underway, initial indications are that the target was engaged successfully. There is no indication of any risk having been posed to civilians by the strike, and all our aircraft returned safely.
Defence Secretary John Healey MP recently said:
This action shows our UK leadership, and determination to stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies, to stamp out any resurgence of Daesh and their dangerous and violent ideologies in the Middle East.
I want to thank all the members of our Armed Forces involved in this operation – for their professionalism and their courage.
They were among thousands of British personnel deployed over Christmas and New Year. This operation, to eliminate dangerous terrorists who threaten our way of life, shows how our Armed Forces are ready to step up, all year round, keeping Britain secure at home and strong abroad.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/strikes-on-daesh
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Exceptional military personnel recognised in the New Years Honours List30/12/2025 11:10:00
Personnel from across the RAF, Navy and Army have been awarded state honours for their outstanding service in the Armed Forces.
The Military & Civilian Divisions of the New Year Honours 202630/12/2025 10:10:00
Armed Forces personnel and Civilians have been granted state honours, including operational awards, by His Majesty The King in the annual New Year Honours list.
UK and Germany sign £52m contract for cutting-edge artillery29/12/2025 11:20:00
The UK has signed a £52 million contract with Germany for state-of-the-art military artillery.
Armed forces to launch ‘Gap Year’ scheme for young people to bolster skills and leadership29/12/2025 10:20:00
Armed Forces to launch “gap year” Foundation Scheme in 2026 to give under-25s experience of armed forces
2025 sees highest British defence exports since records began in huge boost to workers and companies29/12/2025 09:20:00
The UK has seen the highest value of defence exports in 2025 since records began
Homes fit for heroes: 1,000 military homes upgraded in time for Christmas24/12/2025 11:15:00
Military families across the UK will celebrate Christmas in homes fit for heroes as improvements to fix 1,000 of the worst forces houses have completed ahead of schedule.
UK meets with international coalition to keep space safe17/12/2025 16:20:00
The UK has met with allies as part the Combined Space Operations Initiative (CSpO), a ten-nation space coalition spanning four continents, to discuss the security of space.
UK sends automated turrets and missiles to shoot down Russian drones, as part of £600 million air defence package for Ukraine17/12/2025 13:05:00
The UK has committed £600 million in air-defence capabilities, including cutting edge turrets that can shoot down Russian drones to support Ukraine through the winter.