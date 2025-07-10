Strong confidence in running of elections, but appetite for more voter information

The public want more information about elections and those standing for election from reliable sources, according to the Electoral Commission’s new report into polls held in England in May this year.

Only half (49%) of people agreed that they had enough information on candidates to make an informed choice about who to vote for. Similarly, just under half (47%) felt there was enough local media coverage of the polls.

Voters also continue to see the spread of political mis-and dis-information as a problem. Turnout stood at just 34% in May 2025, continuing the trend of low and declining turnout seen at local government elections in England over recent decades.

While more information is needed to support participation and trust, the report also found that the majority of voters (79%) continue to be confident that UK elections are well run.

Vijay Rangarajan, Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, yesterday said:

“It is encouraging that those who vote retain high levels of confidence in the electoral system and the vast majority had a positive experience of voting, but we’re seeing low participation in these elections “A healthy democracy relies on engagement and that requires all aspects of voter information to be reliable and easy to access – everything from awareness of the election and how to take part, to who is trying to win their vote and what they stand for. “Ahead of next year’s elections, voters need support to take part and make informed decisions. Parties, candidates, campaigners and local authorities have a crucial role in reaching the public. The Commission will be running public awareness campaigns and providing accurate information about the electoral process. “If the voting age is lowered to 16 across the UK these efforts must be bolstered to reach young people. . We will train teachers and share resources with schools and young people to ensure the next generation of voters have the knowledge and confidence they need to take part.”

