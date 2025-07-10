Electoral Commission
Strong confidence in running of elections, but appetite for more voter information
The public want more information about elections and those standing for election from reliable sources, according to the Electoral Commission’s new report into polls held in England in May this year.
Only half (49%) of people agreed that they had enough information on candidates to make an informed choice about who to vote for. Similarly, just under half (47%) felt there was enough local media coverage of the polls.
Voters also continue to see the spread of political mis-and dis-information as a problem. Turnout stood at just 34% in May 2025, continuing the trend of low and declining turnout seen at local government elections in England over recent decades.
While more information is needed to support participation and trust, the report also found that the majority of voters (79%) continue to be confident that UK elections are well run.
Vijay Rangarajan, Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, yesterday said:
“It is encouraging that those who vote retain high levels of confidence in the electoral system and the vast majority had a positive experience of voting, but we’re seeing low participation in these elections
“A healthy democracy relies on engagement and that requires all aspects of voter information to be reliable and easy to access – everything from awareness of the election and how to take part, to who is trying to win their vote and what they stand for.
“Ahead of next year’s elections, voters need support to take part and make informed decisions. Parties, candidates, campaigners and local authorities have a crucial role in reaching the public. The Commission will be running public awareness campaigns and providing accurate information about the electoral process.
“If the voting age is lowered to 16 across the UK these efforts must be bolstered to reach young people. . We will train teachers and share resources with schools and young people to ensure the next generation of voters have the knowledge and confidence they need to take part.”
Notes to Editors
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency
The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh and Scottish Parliaments.
- Public opinion data are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2781 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 2nd - 16th May 2025. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all adults (aged 18+) in the electing areas of the May 2025 Elections.
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/strong-confidence-running-elections-appetite-more-voter-information
