Strong uptake for Countryside Stewardship Mid Tier agreements

£59m in Countryside Stewardship Mid Tier agreement extensions taken up by farmers.

Almost 80% of farmers offered an extension to their Countryside Stewardship Mid Tier agreements have now accepted, the Rural Payments Agency has confirmed.

The Countryside Stewardship Mid Tier scheme supports farmers and land managers to deliver environmental benefits while maintaining sustainable food production through a range of options, such as creating habitats for wildlife, managing hedgerows, and reducing water pollution.

More than 4,000 farmers invited to do so have accepted extension agreements worth just under £59 million, by a further year.

By managing land in sustainable ways, the scheme boosts farm resilience and helps future-proof rural businesses, helping deliver government targets for nature recovery, carbon storage, and sustainable food production.

Extending the agreements ensures farmers have the support they need to continue restoring nature and producing food sustainably, forming part of the government’s plan to give farmers long term strategic certainty.

Farming Minister Dame Angela Eagle recently said:

We’re backing British farmers to create a productive, profitable, and sustainable future for farming. Extending Countryside Stewardship Mid Tier agreements ensures farmers have the certainty and support they need to plan ahead. It’s heartening to see most farmers offered an extension have accepted, allowing them to continue growing their businesses, getting more British food on our plates, and helping to restore nature.

Oliver Munn, CEO at the Rural Payments Agency, recently said:

We’re pleased that so many farmers have chosen to continue their Countryside Stewardship agreements. These extensions provide stability and allow farmers to keep delivering important environmental outcomes on their land. We’ve processed all accepted extensions and confirmation letters will be with customers shortly.

All accepted extensions have now been processed, with customers who accepted receiving a confirmation letter.