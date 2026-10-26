Strong winds and rain continue before calmer weather arrives later this week

Strong winds and heavy rain will continue to affect parts of the UK early this week, with strong winds possible in northern and western Scotland on Tuesday, before high pressure brings calmer conditions for many from midweek.

Yellow national severe weather warnings are in place for parts of Scotland and western areas of the UK on Monday and Tuesday as gales and spells of rain bring the potential for ongoing disruption, particularly around exposed coasts and higher ground. The continued winds could hamper recovery efforts in some places.

Monday will remain wet and windy as rain moves across southern and western areas before spreading northeast, which brings the potential for coastal flooding particularly in northern areas. As this clears, drier conditions and some brighter will develop across England and Wales later today.

On Tuesday, early rain will clear eastern and southeastern England, while heavier rain in the northwest of Scotland gradually turns to showers. The strongest winds will continue to affect Scotland, particularly in the far north and northwest where gusts in excess of 70mph are possible. The Hebrides are most likely to experience the strongest winds which could potentially last several hours. Elsewhere, there will be sunny spells and showers continue, with some heavy in western areas.

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