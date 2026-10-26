Met Office
|Printable version
Strong winds and rain continue before calmer weather arrives later this week
Strong winds and heavy rain will continue to affect parts of the UK early this week, with strong winds possible in northern and western Scotland on Tuesday, before high pressure brings calmer conditions for many from midweek.
Yellow national severe weather warnings are in place for parts of Scotland and western areas of the UK on Monday and Tuesday as gales and spells of rain bring the potential for ongoing disruption, particularly around exposed coasts and higher ground. The continued winds could hamper recovery efforts in some places.
Monday will remain wet and windy as rain moves across southern and western areas before spreading northeast, which brings the potential for coastal flooding particularly in northern areas. As this clears, drier conditions and some brighter will develop across England and Wales later today.
On Tuesday, early rain will clear eastern and southeastern England, while heavier rain in the northwest of Scotland gradually turns to showers. The strongest winds will continue to affect Scotland, particularly in the far north and northwest where gusts in excess of 70mph are possible. The Hebrides are most likely to experience the strongest winds which could potentially last several hours. Elsewhere, there will be sunny spells and showers continue, with some heavy in western areas.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2026/strong-winds-and-rain-continue-before-calmer-weather-arrives-later-this-week
Latest News from
Met Office
Amber warning issued as Storm Austen approaches21/10/2026 14:25:00
The Met Office has issued an Amber wind warning for the whole of Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly and parts of West Devon ahead of the arrival of Storm Austen.
Unsettled week ahead with warning issued19/10/2026 15:15:15
Autumnal weather moves in as low pressure takes charge of UK weather.
Deep dive: From deep low to strong high15/10/2026 15:15:15
The weather pattern across the North Atlantic is undergoing a remarkable transformation this week, with an intense area of low pressure near Iceland followed rapidly by strong high pressure across the UK.
Next generation of weather experts get to work on new training programme13/10/2026 13:15:00
The new postgraduate pathway will help equip future operational meteorologists for an increasingly complex weather and climate landscape.
10-day trend: Unsettled at times, but staying relatively mild08/10/2026 13:15:00
After a spell that has felt increasingly autumnal, the UK’s weather looks set to remain changeable over the coming 10 days.
September 2026 weather stats: A breakdown by county08/10/2026 11:15:00
September 2026 brought a warm month across the UK, with county-level statistics showing temperatures above average almost everywhere.
World Space Week: exploring weather on other planets07/10/2026 10:15:00
World Space Week is an opportunity to look beyond Earth and explore the science of our wider Solar System.
Earlier spring in the UK: How nature is responding to rising temperatures06/10/2026 13:15:00
Pioneering project reveals how nature’s rhythms are shifting due to climate change.