Stronger standards and training to improve building safety

The government has published updates for a more consistent and accountable building safety system, acting on the recommendations in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

This follows on from the Grenfell Tower fire, a national tragedy that took the lives of 72 people and could have been prevented. The government is focused on taking robust action to address the problems identified by the Inquiry and to build a regulatory system that people trust to ensure homes are safe.

A Call for Evidence has been launched to drive a new Building Professions Strategy, exploring how people work during all stages of the building process, from designers to contractors.

The strategy, based on evidence of what works, is set to be published in 2027. It will provide a clear view on the skills, experience and accountabilities required of those across the building process – ensuring a skilled workforce equipped to deliver safe and sustainable buildings.

Yesterday (Wednesday 20 May) also marked the first step in delivering a new college of fire and rescue.

The college will help strengthen the professionalism and skills of leaders and firefighters across the fire and rescue sector, improve consistency of standards across services, and widen access to best practice – resulting in a better, more efficient service for the public. The consultation that was launched yesterday seeks views from the sector and the public to help shape the college’s design.

Minister for Building Safety, Fire and Democracy, Samantha Dixon said:

The Grenfell tragedy should never have happened, and we remain committed to learning and acting on its failings. High standards, responsibility and safety must underpin the whole building process, upheld by everyone across the profession. The measures announced yesterday are an important step to cementing these standards and delivering on our commitment of safe homes fit for the future.

Earlier this month, the King’s Speech confirmed plans to introduce a Remediation Bill, which will drive forward the remediation of historic unsafe cladding even faster – removing barriers, getting buildings fixed faster and allowing residents to feel safer in their homes.

Other measures announced yesterday include:

Plans to work in partnership with the building control sector to reform the system to protect future growth and maintain standards, accepting recommendations made by the Building Control Independent Panel.

Public Engagement Policy which advises ministers and senior civil servants not to attend certain public events with the seven most highly criticised companies in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 2 Report, unless for very specific reasons.

The updates come as the government publishes the next quarterly progress report on the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

As well as the measures set out above, the government has acted on and confirmed the closure of nine further recommendations relating to the construction industry, and response and recovery, bringing the total number of completed recommendations to 21.

The government is working closely with the local community, industry and local authorities across all recommendations to deliver safer homes and lasting change.