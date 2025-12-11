Department for Business & Trade
|Printable version
Stronger, faster trade defences for UK businesses
Government's first steer to the Trade Remedies Authority to make trade defence system simpler and faster for UK producers and manufacturers
- Business Secretary sets new direction to make the UK’s trade defence system simpler, faster and more responsive to business needs, delivering on the Trade Strategy
- UK producers and manufacturers, including SMEs, to benefit from streamlined investigations, and more support from the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA), and a new Import Monitoring Tool to help identify risks
- New powers bring UK trade remedies into line with international peers, with greater discretion to impose higher duties under certain circumstances, and initiate cases under WTO rules
UK producers and manufacturers will benefit from a simpler and faster system for tackling unfair trade practices, as the Government issues its first strategic steer to the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA), delivering commitments set out in the Trade Strategy.
These reforms mean UK producers – from industry giants in steel and ceramics to SMEs – will have clearer routes and more support to raise concerns with the TRA, the independent body that investigates unfair trade practices.
By listening to industry needs, the steer will ensure faster decisions when unfair trade practices are identified and more support to access protections to safeguard jobs and investment.
Producers still need to apply to the TRA and provide evidence, but the TRA is making this far easier. Through the new Advisory Service, launched in July, the TRA offers tailored guidance —helping firms navigate technical trade rules, horizon scanning for risks, and publishing trade data and research to support companies with faster, high-quality applications. These changes will ensure consistent support throughout a case and significantly reduce the administrative burden on businesses.
Today, the TRA is going further with publication of their import monitoring analysis tool, which highlights trade patterns of data that may warrant further investigation. The TRA will work hand in hand with businesses to assess the data and identify risks of negative impacts on UK producers.
By equipping the TRA with the tools to act decisively, the Government is ensuring the UK’s trade remedies system supports growth, strengthens competitiveness, and helps businesses thrive in global markets.
Business & Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said:
“We are strengthening the UK’s system for tackling unfair trade to give our producers and manufacturers – especially SMEs who have less capacity and capability– the backing they need to grow and compete.
“By streamlining processes and aligning our framework with international peers, we are ensuring UK industry has the tools to protect jobs, attract investment and thrive in a changing global economy.”
The latest Finance Bill introduces changes to make the UK’s trade remedies system more flexible and aligned with international peers like the EU and Australia.
These reforms will give the Government more options - within WTO rules - when setting duty levels or starting new cases. This means decisions can be made in a way that better supports UK businesses.
The TRA’s Co-Chief Executives Jessica Blakely and Carmen Suarez said:
“We welcome the government’s strategic steer, which marks a significant milestone in our shared goal to make the UK’s trade remedies regime more agile, accessible and assertive, as well as providing greater accountability.
“Further to our work to date, including the recently launched Trade Remedies Advisory Service and the Import Trends Monitor, we will continue to focus on delivering more efficiently and effectively on our mission to defend the UK economic interests against unfair international trade practices.”
Industry voices across all sectors have welcomed the reforms as a vital step in making the trade remedies system faster and easier to navigate.
Rob Flello, Ceramics UK said:
“We are delighted that the Business Secretary has listened to us as the voice of UK ceramics manufacturers and made the system more responsive and easier to navigate.
“At a time when the highest quality products made in Britain are under threat like never before from unfair dumping and other sharp practices by overseas competitors, this is very welcome news.”
Notes to editors
- Legislative changes announced in the Finance Bill will only take effect once approved by Parliament through the usual bill process and further secondary legislation. These reforms are separate from measures to improve speed and accessibility, and the new powers are expected to be used in limited circumstances.
- The TRA is the independent UK government body that investigates whether trade remedy measures are needed to counter unfair import practices and unforeseen surges of imports.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/stronger-faster-trade-defences-for-uk-businesses
Latest News from
Department for Business & Trade
New funding to help small businesses cut their costs11/12/2025 12:15:00
Small businesses across the UK will benefit from new Government funding and support to help them invest in sustainability, to cut their operating costs and boost their business.
Government urges the nation to back Britain’s small firms this Small Business Saturday08/12/2025 12:15:00
Government calls on public to back Britain's businesses on Small Buisness Saturday
Industrial Strategy Advisory Council launches landmark partnership to accelerate UK innovation and growth03/12/2025 16:15:00
The Industrial Strategy Advisory Council (ISAC) has partnered with the University of Manchester to access its research and expertise and drive forward recommendations for the Government’s Industrial Strategy.
Scheme supporting UK artists begins new funding round03/12/2025 15:17:00
Scheme supporting BRIT and Mercury Prize-winning artists begins new funding round
Mercedes electric vehicle investment to create over 150 British Jobs03/12/2025 14:17:00
Over 150 jobs will be created across Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire through a new UK-Germany electric vehicle technology project led by Mercedes.
Landmark UK-US pharmaceuticals deal to safeguard medicines access and drive vital investment for UK patients and businesses02/12/2025 14:22:00
Milestone deal secures UK’s medicines access for patients, with a wide range of groundbreaking new treatments to reach NHS front-line quicker.
Smart Data Challenge Prize selects Moverly’s digital property pack as winner28/11/2025 17:20:00
A Smart Data prototype that generates “Digital Sale Ready Packs” to make it easier to buy and sell a home has been named the winner of the Smart Data Challenge Prize by the Department for Business and Trade.
An update on the Employment Rights Bill28/11/2025 15:10:00
Agreement reached with key stakeholders on the unfair dismissal elements of the Employment Rights Bill.