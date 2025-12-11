Stronger, faster trade defences for UK businesses

Government's first steer to the Trade Remedies Authority to make trade defence system simpler and faster for UK producers and manufacturers

Business Secretary sets new direction to make the UK’s trade defence system simpler, faster and more responsive to business needs, delivering on the Trade Strategy

UK producers and manufacturers, including SMEs, to benefit from streamlined investigations, and more support from the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA), and a new Import Monitoring Tool to help identify risks

New powers bring UK trade remedies into line with international peers, with greater discretion to impose higher duties under certain circumstances, and initiate cases under WTO rules

UK producers and manufacturers will benefit from a simpler and faster system for tackling unfair trade practices, as the Government issues its first strategic steer to the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA), delivering commitments set out in the Trade Strategy.

These reforms mean UK producers – from industry giants in steel and ceramics to SMEs – will have clearer routes and more support to raise concerns with the TRA, the independent body that investigates unfair trade practices.

By listening to industry needs, the steer will ensure faster decisions when unfair trade practices are identified and more support to access protections to safeguard jobs and investment.

Producers still need to apply to the TRA and provide evidence, but the TRA is making this far easier. Through the new Advisory Service, launched in July, the TRA offers tailored guidance —helping firms navigate technical trade rules, horizon scanning for risks, and publishing trade data and research to support companies with faster, high-quality applications. These changes will ensure consistent support throughout a case and significantly reduce the administrative burden on businesses.

Today, the TRA is going further with publication of their import monitoring analysis tool, which highlights trade patterns of data that may warrant further investigation. The TRA will work hand in hand with businesses to assess the data and identify risks of negative impacts on UK producers.

By equipping the TRA with the tools to act decisively, the Government is ensuring the UK’s trade remedies system supports growth, strengthens competitiveness, and helps businesses thrive in global markets.

Business & Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said:

“We are strengthening the UK’s system for tackling unfair trade to give our producers and manufacturers – especially SMEs who have less capacity and capability– the backing they need to grow and compete.

“By streamlining processes and aligning our framework with international peers, we are ensuring UK industry has the tools to protect jobs, attract investment and thrive in a changing global economy.”

The latest Finance Bill introduces changes to make the UK’s trade remedies system more flexible and aligned with international peers like the EU and Australia.

These reforms will give the Government more options - within WTO rules - when setting duty levels or starting new cases. This means decisions can be made in a way that better supports UK businesses.

The TRA’s Co-Chief Executives Jessica Blakely and Carmen Suarez said:

“We welcome the government’s strategic steer, which marks a significant milestone in our shared goal to make the UK’s trade remedies regime more agile, accessible and assertive, as well as providing greater accountability.

“Further to our work to date, including the recently launched Trade Remedies Advisory Service and the Import Trends Monitor, we will continue to focus on delivering more efficiently and effectively on our mission to defend the UK economic interests against unfair international trade practices.”

Industry voices across all sectors have welcomed the reforms as a vital step in making the trade remedies system faster and easier to navigate.

Rob Flello, Ceramics UK said:

“We are delighted that the Business Secretary has listened to us as the voice of UK ceramics manufacturers and made the system more responsive and easier to navigate.

“At a time when the highest quality products made in Britain are under threat like never before from unfair dumping and other sharp practices by overseas competitors, this is very welcome news.”

