Strong new Domestic Abuse Protection Notices and Domestic Abuse Protection Orders will be rolled out across England and Wales starting tomorrow.

Victims of domestic abuse will receive the strongest ever protections and domestic abusers will face tougher punishments, as Domestic Abuse Protection Notices and Domestic Abuse Protection Orders are rolled out across England and Wales tomorrow.

The new powers will give police and courts stronger tools to protect victims from domestic abuse, enabling them to intervene earlier and crack down on perpetrators. They have already protected more than 3,000 victims in two years across pilot areas in Greater Manchester, parts of London, Cleveland, North Wales and by the British Transport Police.

Courts will be able to impose any requirement they think is necessary to protect victims of abuse. Action could include forcing abusers out of homes they share with their victims. Perpetrators using social media to continue campaigns of abuse, intimidation and control may be required to hand over access to their social media accounts to ensure victims are protected both on and offline.

Criminal courts will also be able to force abusers to take action to change their behaviour, including undergoing drug or alcohol treatment or mental health interventions. Domestic Abuse Protection Orders measures can also include prohibiting contact with victims, imposing curfews, and restricting access to certain locations.

Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, said:

Domestic abuse is a horrific crime that leaves victims frightened in their own homes and cuts them off from the people they love. My thoughts are with every victim and survivor. We’re rolling out the strongest protections ever available to victims of domestic abuse, cracking down on perpetrators, and making it easier for victims to get the support they deserve. This government is taking action and will always stand with victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

The orders cover all forms of domestic abuse including controlling or coercive behaviour, stalking and economic abuse.

Any abuser subject to a Domestic Abuse Protection Orders will legally have to notify the police of any change to their name or address. Failure to do so is criminal offence.

Victims will be able to apply directly to the Family Court for a Domestic Abuse Protection Order, giving them a clearer route to seek protection and without involving the police. Local Authorities and family members can also seek permission from the court to apply on a victim’s behalf.

Unlike previous protections, Domestic Abuse Protection Orders can remain in place for as long as necessary to keep victims safe and breaching an order is a criminal offence punishable by up to five years in prison.

An estimated 4.7 million people experienced domestic abuse in the last year. The new protections will support the government’s mission to halve violence against women and girls in a decade, while ensuring all victims, including men and boys, can receive the protection they need.

Lord Chancellor Alex Norris said:

The horrors of domestic abuse can scar victims for life. No one should have to suffer in silence. That’s why we’re rolling out the toughest restrictions on vile domestic abusers to protect victims all across England and Wales - following our successful trial which helped protect thousands of survivors. This comes on top of our unprecedented £1 billion to support victims and provide safe housing to survivors of abuse over the next three years – helping victims get the justice they deserve.

Alongside Domestic Abuse Protection Orders, police will be able to issue immediate Domestic Abuse Protection Notices. These provide immediate, emergency protection while an application for a longer-term order is considered by the courts.

The government is also investing nearly half a billion in support for victims in safe accommodation and over £13 million to establish pioneering protective order teams. The teams will test ways to strengthen the enforcement of protection orders to protect victims, improve offender management and prevent further harm.

Andrea Simon, London Victims’ Commissioner, said:

The national rollout of Domestic Abuse Protection Orders is a welcome and important step forward, building on the learning from the pilot, which included London boroughs. With domestic abuse now also being formally recorded by courts at sentencing, there is a real opportunity to ensure DAPOs are actively considered and used by courts to protect victims and hold perpetrators to account. Protective orders are only effective if they are applied consistently, properly monitored and enforced. We must ensure these protections work in practice, giving victims and survivors the confidence to feel safe, and move forward without fear of further abuse.

From embedding domestic abuse specialists in 999 control rooms under ‘Raneem’s Law’, to targeting the most dangerous perpetrators, strengthening action on stalking and investing in specialist policing, the government is taking action at every stage to prevent abuse, protect victims and bring offenders to justice.

National Policing Lead for Domestic Abuse, DCC Katy Barrow-Grint, said:

We welcome the introduction of Domestic Abuse Protection Orders (DAPOs), which provide a stronger and more flexible framework for protecting victims of domestic abuse and holding perpetrators to account. Building on the protections available through DVPOs, these new powers allow courts to impose tailored restrictions and positive requirements on perpetrators for longer periods. DAPOs represent a significant step forward in safeguarding those at risk and crucially giving victims greater confidence to seek support and report abuse and will also help agencies respond more effectively to harm, improving victim support and safety.

The announcement comes one year on from the publication of the government’s landmark Violence against Women and Girls Strategy. It is a further step in delivering on its commitment made in the strategy to deploy the full power of the state to bear down on abusers and give victims the support they deserve.