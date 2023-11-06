Student Malakai Wheeler sentenced for sharing terror documents

At Winchester Crown Court, Malakai Wheeler was given an extended sentence of seven years – six years in custody with an extended licence of one year. He had previously been convicted of multiple terrorism offences.

Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, recently said:

“Malakai Wheeler was a highly active member of an extreme right-wing online chat group, whose discussions were far from idle conversation. “The content Wheeler shared was racist, antisemitic and included information on how to create weapons and explosives. “His conviction and sentence should send a clear message to anyone engaging in such activity that the CPS and police will work together wherever there is evidence of a crime to bring offenders to justice.”

