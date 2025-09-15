Student nursing numbers rise for first time since pandemic surge

The number of students taking up nursing degrees in England has risen for the first time since the post-pandemic surge in 2021.

The increase is being driven by more than 11,500 (11,530) students aged under 25 accepting a place on a nursing degree – 6% higher than in 2024, when 10,850 students were under 25.

Overall, 18,640 people have so far accepted a place on an undergraduate nursing degree this year – up 1% on the same period last year. The calculations are based on data released by UCAS 4 weeks after the announcement of A-level and other exam results.

The number of new nursing students saw a leap of 25% to 22,490 in 2020, and another 4% rise to 23,490 in 2021 during and following the pandemic, compared to 17,950 in 2019.

The number of students accepting nursing places at this point in the UCAS cycle has remained above the pre-pandemic level, but has steadily declined since 2021, falling to 18,420 last year.

Midwifery degrees have also seen a 3% rise in acceptances so far this year with 3,390 students, compared with 3,290 in 2024. The number of 18 to 24-year-old students increased by 10%, rising by 220 from 2,140 in 2024 to 2,360 in 2025.

Duncan Burton, Chief Nursing Officer for England, welcomed the latest UCAS data which follows the government’s announcement of its new Graduate Guarantee in August, ensuring that thousands of new nursing and midwifery posts are easier to access.

NHS providers will start recruiting newly-qualified nurses and midwives before vacancies formally arise, with NHS trusts supported to employ staff based on projected need rather than headcount. Extra support, including an online information hub, is also available to every newly-qualified nurse and midwife.

Duncan Burton, Chief Nursing Officer for England, recently said:

“Nursing is a fantastic career. Becoming a nurse is the best decision I ever made, and it continues to inspire and challenge me just as much today as it did when I qualified. You have the unique privilege of impacting people’s lives every day, offering both clinical expertise and compassionate care. “The opportunities for growth and lifelong learning are limitless – as well as working on wards, nurses play a vital role at the heart of local communities and in research, education and leadership. “It’s great to see so many younger recruits and we’re also doing more to help mature students join the profession. The 2,000 extra nursing degree apprenticeships promised in the NHS 10 Year Health Plan will play a big part in this by widening access to nursing careers. “There are also still places available in clearing so I would encourage anyone still thinking about starting university this year to consider a healthcare degree. It’s an incredibly rewarding choice where you can make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Student Oluwafadekemi Dorcas Ojo is in her second year studying mental health nursing at the University of Salford. She says it was the kindness shown to her during her early work experience that changed everything.

“On my first day at St Bernard’s Hospital I was nervous and unsure of myself, but the ward manager’s welcome was inspiring and uplifting; she made me see what I never saw in myself and she enhanced the potential in me. “Mrs Immaculate reminded me that nursing is about more than treatment, it’s about truly seeing and supporting people. Now, as a student nurse, I understand how powerful it is to walk alongside someone in their most difficult moments. My hope is to make the same impact on others that was made on me.”

Laura Mason, a second-year midwifery student also studying at Salford, says her career path began with a personal experience that changed her life profoundly while she was pregnant with her daughter Izabella, now aged 8.

“During my initial booking appointment, a male midwife carried out routine screening and identified an abnormally-high carbon monoxide reading. This discovery led to the detection of a serious carbon monoxide leak in our rented home, caused by a faulty boiler and gas fire. “Without this screening, we would never have known about the danger we were in – and my husband, our unborn baby, and I could have lost our lives. “That moment opened my eyes to the critical and often life-saving role that midwives play. It inspired me to pursue this path so I can provide the same level of care, attention and potentially life-saving support to others during such an important time in their lives.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting recently said:

“Nurses are the beating heart of the NHS and will be at the forefront of our mission to build a health service fit for the future. “Our new Graduate Guarantee will break down barriers and create thousands of job opportunities across the country, and the 10 Year Health Plan will roll out 2,000 more nursing apprenticeships in areas with the greatest need. “Their skills are urgently needed, and we’re equipping them to lead long, fulfilling careers – bringing down waiting lists and offering patients the highest quality care as part of our Plan for Change.”

For more information about nursing and midwifery careers in the NHS, visit https://www.healthcareers.nhs.uk.