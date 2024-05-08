Students advised to play it safe this exam season

As the 2024 exam season starts, Ofqual is reminding everyone involved in exams and assessments of the risks of malpractice.

Students taking exams should comply with all malpractice rules. This includes keeping mobile devices out of the exam room and not searching for exam papers on social media.

Taking a mobile device into an exam can lead to disqualification. Students should plan somewhere safe to leave their mobile device during exams.

Instances of students being found with mobile devices in exams have almost doubled since 2018. There were 2,180 cases with penalties for this type of offence in 2023, compared with 1,825 in 2022.

Sir Ian Bauckham CBE, Chief Regulator at Ofqual, said: “Students have been working hard to prepare for their exams, and nobody wants them to miss out on their grades and qualifications. Thankfully, most students are aware of the risks of malpractice and comply with the rules.

“It’s important that the rules are followed so that grades reflect what a student knows, understands and can do.”

Students should also be aware of the risks of exam papers on social media. Accounts claiming to sell this year’s exam papers are almost always scams. Students should report these accounts to teachers.

Sir Ian added: “Students risk losing the qualification they’ve been studying for if they search for or communicate with social media accounts claiming to sell leaked exam papers. Sanctions can still apply even if the papers turn out to be fake. Buying papers is never worth the risk.

“Students should focus on their revision and do their best in their exams. I want to wish them all the best.”

