Students and recent movers urged to check they’re registered to vote at May elections

With only one week left to register to vote for the local elections in England, the Electoral Commission is urging voters to register before the deadline at 11.59pm on Monday 20 April.

Electoral Commission research shows that young people, students and those who have recently moved are less likely to be registered to vote. Anyone previously on the register who has recently moved home or whose details have changed will need to register to vote again.

Registering takes minutes and can be done online at gov.uk/register-to-vote (Opens in new window). Voters need their name, address and National Insurance number. A person can register to vote if they are aged 16 or over and are a British, Irish, qualifying EU citizen or qualifying Commonwealth citizen living in the UK. Only those aged 18 or over will be able to vote, but 16- and 17-year-olds can register as attainers.

Niki Nixon, Director of Communications and External Affairs, said:

“This May, people across England will head to the polls to have their say on issues important to their local area. If you’ve recently moved or you’re a student living away from home, it’s especially important to check you’re registered and you can do that quickly and easily at gov.uk/register-to-vote. “It’s also important that you remember to bring photo ID to vote at a polling station. If you don’t have an accepted form, you can apply for free voter ID until 28 April.”

Voters can use the postcode look-up tool on the Commission’s website to find out which elections are happening in their area and where to vote.

Voter ID is required at the local and mayoral elections in England, but not at the Senedd and Scottish Parliament elections taking place on the same day.

The Commission has spokespeople available to discuss voter registration and the voter ID requirement.

For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk (Opens in new window)

Notes to Editors