Students get exclusive preview of Salisbury River Park play area

The Salisbury River Park project reduces the flood risk to over 350 homes and businesses along the River Avon.

Students from Sarum St. Paul’s C of E Primary School were given an exclusive preview of Salisbury River Park before its official opening, allowing them to see their creative designs incorporated into the new public space and experience the innovative play area first hand.

The visit on 23 July 2025 provided the young designers with the exciting opportunity to witness how their contributions have helped shape this transformational project, which will serve as a legacy for future generations whilst protecting over 350 homes and businesses from flooding.

As part of the design process, all pupils of Sarum St. Paul’s C of E Primary School were invited to take part in a design competition, with workshops conducted for Year 5 and 6 students to gather input on what they would like to see in the play park design. Several students’ artwork was chosen and incorporated into the final design through engraved images on the play equipment and sculpted animals.

Eight pupils and teachers visited the site to discover their designs integrated throughout the play park and test the new play equipment.

Lizzie Weaver, Headteacher of Sarum St. Paul’s C of E Primary School, said:

We had such a lovely time visiting the new play park. The children were incredibly excited to find their designs that had been carved into the equipment. The area is a beautiful space for families to enjoy, and the placement of equipment, benches and artwork has been carefully considered. I look forward to returning soon with my own children! Our school has loved being involved with the River Park Project, it has enhanced so many curriculum areas and provided many wider opportunities for our pupils.

Andy Wallis, Salisbury River Park project lead at the Environment Agency, said:

It’s wonderful to see the young people from Sarum St. Paul’s experiencing their designs come to life in this special preview. Their creativity and input have genuinely contributed to making this play area a space that reflects what local children want to see. The fact that their artwork is now permanently part of this transformational project shows how community engagement can create lasting benefits for future generations.

Andy Wallis at Salisbury River Park Ashley Rd Play Park pre-opening event with Cllr Victoria Charleston

Cllr Victoria Charleston, councillor for the St Paul’s Ward, said:

It was very exciting to visit the new playpark and to see the schoolchildren experiencing it for the first time. The children who joined us had won the art competition, and their artwork is now hidden throughout the park. They thoroughly enjoyed exploring the new equipment, which will be a huge asset for the city council and the community. We’ve watched this project come together, both as a city and as a family, and we’re excited to see it officially open. Thank you to the Environment Agency for all its dedication and hard work.

Cllr Chris Taylor, councillor for the St Paul’s Ward, said:

The new play area on Ashley Road is an impressive facility with colourful design using natural materials, incorporating accessibility features like flat surfacing, wheelchair access, and equipment designed for all children to enjoy safely. I was particularly pleased to see the Environment Agency’s engagement with Sarum St Paul’s School, ensuring pupils who contributed to the park’s graphics were the first to play there. Despite weather delays, I’m assured it will open before the end of school holidays, which will be marvellous for local families.

The Salisbury River Park project is a collaboration between the Environment Agency, Wiltshire Council and Salisbury City Council, and is constructed by Kier. Construction began in summer 2022 and is due to complete this autumn, despite challenges including the exceptionally wet 2023/24 winter – the wettest in the Avon catchment since records began in 1871.

Once the grass has fully established, the play park will be opened, and we are committed that this will happen during the school summer holidays.

The scheme has created enhanced riverside habitat for wildlife, removed obstructions to allow fish migration upstream, and established high-quality public open space. Over 650 metres of new and improved cycle routes and 1,600 metres of footpaths have been created to improve access and encourage active travel. More than 1,000 new trees have been planted, enhancing habitat for water voles, otters, bats and birds.

The park design, created by Green Play Projects, is based on the local ecology, with the central climbing feature mimicking the burrow of a water vole and filled with information and activities reflecting the flora and fauna of the River Avon. The development has been designed in consultation with DIGS Salisbury (Disability Interest Group of Salisbury), ensuring accessibility for all abilities so children can play side by side.

The park’s colour palette was created by artist Zac Newham in collaboration with students from South Wilts Grammar School, chosen to reflect natural colours observed within the river whilst maintaining visual accessibility.

