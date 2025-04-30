Studio You and Nike join forces on new PE video series

This Girl Can's digital exercise platform for teenage girls teams up with Nike to launch a new hub of exercise and physical activity lessons – designed by girls and endorsed by teachers.

Studio You, a digital exercise platform for teenage girls across England, has teamed up with Nike to launch a series of new video content, teaching a variety of non-competitive activities to ensure no girl is left behind in PE.

Powered by our This Girl Can campaign and funded by The National Lottery, Studio You is a first-of-its-kind digital platform for PE. It’s packed with over 100 video lessons, plus tips and guidance to inject fun into PE across a range of activities such as dance, yoga and fitness.

This Girl Can’s senior campaign activation manager, Dani Ward, says the hub has been shaped by new research into girls’ experience of PE lessons, which led to a small group of girls co-designing the video content.

“We’re flipping the script on what we presume girls want from PE, with girls' voices and choices allowing them to lead the way in what they want their lessons to look like,” she said.

“Traditional sports and competitive activities may engage some girls, but a one-size-fits-all approach is leaving behind the 55% of teenage girls who aren’t meeting their recommended activity levels.

“Working with both girls and PE teachers, Studio You and Nike aim to inspire positive behaviour change, helping more girls develop a love for movement, for life.”

Research by the Youth Sport Trust shows girls’ enjoyment of PE drops by 30% between the ages of eight and 15.

So the hub has been designed to feature fresh, modern content and resources informed by what girls today say they want for their “dream PE experience”.

