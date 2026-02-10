National Archives
|Printable version
Subhas Chandra Bose and India at war
What did the Second World War look, feel and sound like in India? This blog combines oral testimony with The National Archives’ documents to explore Subhas Chandra Bose's impact on India from 1939–1945.
A photo of a busy street with traffic and pedestrians in Calcutta, 1944. Catalogue reference: INF 14/432
There are many themes that could be discussed regarding India’s contribution to the Second World War. For this blog, I decided to focus on the Indian nationalist Subhas Chandra Bose and the wider role of the Quit India movement. This movement encouraged civil disobedience and aimed to end British rule over India. While many associate the Quit India Movement with Mahatma Gandhi who launched it in 1942, Bose's impact was substantial.
Subhas Chandra Bose, leader of the Indian Independence League and National Army, around 1930. Alamy Ltd
Who was Subhas Chandra Bose?
Bose was a controversial yet charismatic figure in Indian politics. He was born into wealth, unlike most people living in India at the time, and educated at the prestigious Cambridge University.
While this background could have helped him gain a career in the British-controlled Indian Civil Service, his passion for India’s freedom led him to join the Indian National Congress. This was India's oldest political party.
In the party, he quickly rose through the ranks and became known for his radical views. This included his advocacy for complete independence from British rule, as opposed to the more moderate approach of his colleagues.
Due to his views, Bose eventually found himself in serious disagreement with Congress leaders, including Gandhi. This led to him resigning from the Congress presidency in 1939.
Ambitious to spread his radical politics, he went on to form the All India Forward Bloc, a left-wing faction within the Indian National Congress. Through this group, Bose aimed to consolidate the political left and gain support in his home state, Bengal. During his time in the Bloc, he successfully recruited university students to his cause.
However, by 1943, Bose had largely fallen out with the Congress movement. This is because, unlike most political figures in the Congress, he strongly believed in the philosophy that ‘the enemy of my enemy is my friend’. This led him to seek help from the Axis powers of Germany, Italy and Japan (who were at war with Britain) to remove the British from India.
As part of my research into Subhas Chandra Bose and India during the Second World War, I interviewed Dr Phyllis D’Netto. She was a child in Calcutta during this period and witnessed Bose’s rise to power.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/professional-guidance-and-services/our-research-and-academic-collaboration/our-research-projects/research-projects/subhas-chandra-bose-and-india-at-war/
Latest News from
National Archives
Pupils in North East England get hands-on with history28/01/2026 11:15:00
Our first education service delivered locally with North East Museums will allow young people in North East England to work with our historic records without having to travel to London.
Pollution in the Archive16/01/2026 14:15:00
In this blog, we reflect on the 2025 ‘Talking records: Pollution in the Archive’ symposium held at The National Archives.
Archive Rambler: from Westward Ho! to Bideford13/01/2026 11:15:00
Giorgia Tolfo continues her trip along the South West Coast Path, exploring the rewards of combining archival research and walking.
More than 600 government files released under 20-year rule30/12/2025 12:10:00
More than 600 documents are released by the Cabinet Office today under the 20-year rule. Most are correspondence and work on government policies during Sir Tony Blair’s Labour administration 2004-2005.
Parliament’s Archive Collections Now Accessible at The National Archives15/12/2025 14:15:00
As of friday, visitors to The National Archives can request access to records from Parliament’s Archive which are now housed at Kew.
Rare chance to see Jane Austen’s will in Love Letters exhibition10/12/2025 09:15:00
Two hundred and fifty years after her birth on 16 December 1775, Jane Austen fans will have a rare chance to see her will in The National Archives’ Love Letters exhibition, opening on 24 January.
Bosie’s passionate plea for lover Oscar Wilde in Love Letters exhibition09/12/2025 12:15:00
A passionate plea for clemency from Oscar Wilde’s lover Lord Alfred Douglas goes on show in The National Archives’ Love Letters exhibition, opening in January.
The National Archives Updates Service Fees02/12/2025 14:15:00
From 2 February 2026, The National Archives will increase fees for some services as we bring charges in line with current delivery costs.