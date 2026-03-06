UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
Substance use on the rise among gen Z in their early 20s
Around seven in ten (68%) young adults who are part of generation Z report binge drinking in the past year, with almost a third (29%) regularly consuming six or more alcoholic drinks in one sitting, according to new UCL research.
Istock: ViewApart
For the study, researchers from the UCL Centre for Longitudinal Studies analysed data from nearly 10,000 people born across the UK in 2000-02 who are taking part in the Millennium Cohort Study. At age 23, study participants were asked how often they used drugs and alcohol and took part in other potentially addictive behaviour such as gambling. The study’s authors compared these data with reports from the same participants when they were age 17.
Published as a briefing paper, the research shows rates of regular binge drinking among gen Z have tripled since they were in their late teens and are slightly higher than those reported by a group of millennials when they were a similar age a decade ago. The report also finds that half (49%) of gen Z’s 23-year-olds have used cannabis and a third (32%) have tried harder drugs, such as cocaine, ketamine and ecstasy.
Lead author, Dr Aase Villadsen (UCL Centre for Longitudinal Studies) yesterday said:
“Recent reports have suggested that young people are increasingly turning their backs on drinking alcohol compared to earlier born generations. However, our new study appears to show that this might not be the case for some members of gen Z as they reach their early 20s. Although late adolescence and early adulthood is a time when young people tend to experiment, increased binge drinking and drug use does give cause for concern, especially if these behaviours become more ingrained during their 20s.”
Overall, substance use had risen significantly since participants were in their late teens. For example, the proportion of 23-year-olds who reported binge drinking at least once in the past year was 15 percentage points higher than at age 17 (68%, up from 53%). Rates of frequent binge drinking tripled in the same period, with 29% reporting they binge drank once a month or more at age 23, compared to 10% at age 17. Binge drinking was defined as consuming six or more alcoholic drinks in one sitting.
The researchers then compared the binge drinking habits of this group of gen Zers to those reported by a group of millennials, born in 1989-90, when they were age 25. They found gen Z were slightly more likely than millennials to report binge drinking once a month or more (29% v 25%). This difference was largely driven by lower rates among millennial women at this age. Among men, rates of frequent binge drinking were very similar in the two generations (31% for gen Z v 30% for millennials).
Use of cannabis and harder drugs among gen Z increased substantially between ages 17 and 23. Those who said they had ever tried cannabis increased by 18 percentage points between ages 17 and 23 (31% v 49%). The proportion who had ever tried harder drugs more than tripled (10% v 32%).
Those using harder drugs on ten or more occasions in the past year more than doubled from their late teens (3% at age 17 v 8% at age 23). Daily vaping rose from 3% to 19%, but cigarette smoking remained around the same (8% v 9%).
A third (32%) of 23-year-olds reported gambling in the past year. However, 4% experienced gambling problems, such as feeling guilty about gambling, others criticising or identifying their gambling as problematic, or because gambling had caused them financial problems.
Substance use and addictive behaviours tended to be more common among males than females. Men reported higher rates of frequent binge drinking (31% v 27%), frequent use of cannabis (16% v 9%) and of harder drugs (10% v 6%). Men were much more likely to report they had gambling problems than their female peers (7% v 1%).
The authors also found differences by educational qualifications and UK country. On average, young adults who attended university reported higher rates of frequent binge drinking. Their peers who had not pursued higher education were more likely to vape daily and have gambling problems. Regular binge drinking was more common among 23-year-olds in Scotland (37%) and Northern Ireland (35%) than in England (28%) and Wales (26%).
Dr Villadsen added:
“Substance use and potentially addictive behaviours like gambling can be harmful and impact individuals’ health, relationships, and educational and employment prospects. Their effects can also put a strain on public services, especially healthcare, social care, and the criminal justice system.
“Our findings highlight the need for sustained policy attention to substance use and addictive behaviours in young adults. The sharp rise in many behaviours between adolescence and early adulthood shows how risks intensify during this stage of life. Policy interventions, education and advice should be aimed at the most at-risk groups, such as young males, who are around seven times more likely to report having gambling difficulties than females, and are more likely to use harder drugs.”
- Read the full paper Substance use and addictive behaviours: initial findings from the Millennium Cohort Study at age 23
- Millennium Cohort Study
- Dr Aase Villadsen's academic profile
- Professor Emla Fitzsimons's academic profile
- UCL Centre for Longitudinal Studies
- UCL Social Research Institute
