Substitution, solidarity and sobriety: the 3 “S” to prepare for a winter without Russian gas - Blog of Commissioner Thierry Breton

Blog posted by: Commissioner Thierry Breton, 20 July 2022.

In the face of the current energy crisis, which comes on top of a difficult economic, geopolitical and climatic context, each of us – Member States, industrialists, citizens – have to do our utmost to prepare ourselves for the coming winter, in solidarity.

It is our collective responsibility to think and act at European level and in solidarity so that no one – no household, no employee, no industry, no country – is left behind.

That is why, since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, I have been fighting for Europe to be prepared for all possible scenarios.

So that we remain masters of our destiny in the face of new hybrid threats.

The work started with REPowerEU. The European Commission is adopting a new initiative to ensure security of energy supply for our economy and society.

Our work is based on a strong triptych: substitution, solidarity and sobriety.

