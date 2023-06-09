Welsh Government
|Printable version
Success at National GO Awards for Commercial Procurement
On 1 June, the National GO Awards took place at the voco St John’s Solihull – celebrating excellence in public procurement and the supply chain.
The awards recognise the achievement of delivering public sector services across the public, private and third sectors.
The Welsh Government’s Commercial Delivery team and Procurement Reform team (both part of the Commercial Procurement Directorate) were shortlisted for 4 awards at this year’s ceremony.
We are pleased to announce the work in collaboration with the Welsh Local Government Association on the musical instruments dynamic purchasing system was highly commended in the Procurement Delivery award Central Government category. We were also shortlisted for the collaborative procurement initiative award, and the social value award.
A video case study for our musical instruments DPS is available here.
John Coyne, Director Commercial and Procurement yesterday said:
Firstly, it was a pleasure to attend this year’s National GO Awards. I am delighted that we were highly commended for our submission in the Procurement Delivery Category at this year’s ceremony. This award highlights the collaborative working relationship between the Welsh Government and the Welsh Local Government Authority and our drive and desire to take a creative approach in procurement. This creative agreement will ensure that the children of Wales benefit by receiving free access to musical instruments at school, making a difference to the future generations of Wales. Well done to all involved!
To find out more about all the winners and highly commended across the 18 categories, visit the GO Awards website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/success-at-national-go-awards-for-commercial-procurement
Latest News from
Welsh Government
National effort needed to increase school attendance post pandemic – Education Minister says09/06/2023 16:10:00
A national effort is needed to support the 1 in 5 children who are regularly missing school, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles has said today.
New £30 million funds launched to boost innovation in Wales08/06/2023 16:25:00
The Welsh Government is investing £30 million in new programmes that will help Welsh organisations develop and embed new innovative products and services to help improve people’s lives, grow the economy and address the climate and nature emergency, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething and Climate Change Minister, Julie James have announced today.
£15m ‘boost’ will increase the number of Welsh electric vehicle charging points07/06/2023 15:05:00
The Welsh Government will invest £15m to increase the number of electric vehicle charging points across Wales.
Up to £30m investment in community care to reduce pressure on hospitals06/06/2023 14:05:00
The Welsh Government will invest up to £30m to deliver more care at home or in the community and reduce the time people spend in hospitals.
HGV training driving better outcomes06/06/2023 11:05:00
Finance Minister Rebecca Evans yesterday met a group of women who have trained as HGV drivers thanks to a pilot project targeting skills shortages in traditionally gendered sectors.
Deputy Minister welcome’s Queen Victoria’s first visit to Holyhead06/06/2023 09:05:00
Cunard’s Queen Victoria made her ever first visit to Wales during a port call to Holyhead over the weekend.
New scheme to help staff at small businesses access well-being support02/06/2023 11:05:00
A new scheme to enable small and medium-sized enterprises, or ‘SMEs’, to access health and well-being support is being launched today by the Welsh Government.
Welsh Government investment in Powys-based business secures and creates 65 jobs01/06/2023 14:05:00
Airflo manufactures the world's only range of 100% PVC-free fly fishing lines and is a leading innovator in the sector.