Success at National GO Awards for Commercial Procurement

On 1 June, the National GO Awards took place at the voco St John’s Solihull – celebrating excellence in public procurement and the supply chain.

The awards recognise the achievement of delivering public sector services across the public, private and third sectors.

The Welsh Government’s Commercial Delivery team and Procurement Reform team (both part of the Commercial Procurement Directorate) were shortlisted for 4 awards at this year’s ceremony.

We are pleased to announce the work in collaboration with the Welsh Local Government Association on the musical instruments dynamic purchasing system was highly commended in the Procurement Delivery award Central Government category. We were also shortlisted for the collaborative procurement initiative award, and the social value award.

A video case study for our musical instruments DPS is available here.

John Coyne, Director Commercial and Procurement yesterday said:

Firstly, it was a pleasure to attend this year’s National GO Awards. I am delighted that we were highly commended for our submission in the Procurement Delivery Category at this year’s ceremony. This award highlights the collaborative working relationship between the Welsh Government and the Welsh Local Government Authority and our drive and desire to take a creative approach in procurement. This creative agreement will ensure that the children of Wales benefit by receiving free access to musical instruments at school, making a difference to the future generations of Wales. Well done to all involved!

To find out more about all the winners and highly commended across the 18 categories, visit the GO Awards website.