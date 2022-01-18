WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Successful applicants for LGA Housing Advisers’ Programme announced
The Local Government Association has announced the 30 successful projects, supporting 90 councils, for its Housing Advisers Programme 2021/22 (HAP), an innovative scheme to help councils overcome housing challenges in their local areas, address the housing crisis and meet the housing needs of local communities.
The HAP is a key part of the sector support programme, delivered by the LGA and funded by government, which delivers robust peer challenges and support to help councils improve performance, become more efficient and effective in delivering for their local residents and share good practice.
It is designed to support councils by funding the provision of independent expertise for councils undertaking specific projects to tackle the effects of the housing crisis in their local communities.
In the previous four years of the programme, the LGA has funded 126 projects across England, helping councils build homes, reduce homelessness and rough sleeping, plan for ageing populations, explore the potential of zero carbon housing, understand the student housing market, increase supply of modular housing and more.
The LGA, which represents councils in England and Wales, has awarded up to £25,000 to each project for the purpose of securing expert advice to drive forward locally-led solutions to housing challenges.
The projects include improving delivery and provision of housing, exploring new approaches to temporary accommodation, early intervention to prevent homelessness and implementing support to achieve high quality social landlord services.
Following the programme, knowledge and expertise learnt and developed will be shared with other councils and become part of the sector support programme.
Cllr David Renard, LGA housing spokesperson, said:
“We are delighted to announce the successful applicants of the latest round of the Housing Advisers Programme.
“The Housing Advisers Programme is an important part of the sector support programme, delivered by the LGA, working in partnership with central government to empower councils to meet their local challenges. HAP has delivered huge benefits to councils since it was first launched, helping local areas address the challenges of the housing crisis.
“It has proven an excellent source of knowledge and expertise for councils, sharing innovative ideas and ways to improve whether it’s building new homes, tackling homelessness or planning thriving and flourishing places and economies.”
For a full list of this year’s success applicants and more information about the programme visit www.local.gov.uk/housingadvisersprogramme or email housingadvisers@local.gov.uk
