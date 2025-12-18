Successful crackdown on illegal waste carriers in East Anglia

Communities are better protected from illegal waste operators following a successful year of roadside checks by the Environment Agency, police and partners.

Throughout 2025, 172 vehicles carrying waste were stopped during 14 road checks, with 26 drivers or companies found to be operating without the required waste carrier’s licence.

The checks saw enforcement officers provide advice and guidance to 37 drivers and companies about transporting waste correctly. One waste carrier’s licence was revoked after the holder was found unsuitable.

The year-long multi-agency operation has driven a marked improvement in compliance, with more waste carriers now holding the correct licence. Waste carriers have become aware that regular enforcement checks are taking place across the region.

The festive period saw continued enforcement activity, including a multi-agency check in Ipswich led by Suffolk Police on 4 December, when the Environment Agency stopped 17 vehicles.

Waste volumes typically increase during the Christmas period with households disposing of packaging and unwanted items. Sustained pressure on illegal operators throughout the year has helped protect local environments from fly-tipping and unauthorised dumping.

Andrew Raine, environment manager for the Environment Agency in East Anglia, said:

The Environment Agency and its partners will continue to search out waste crime. Appropriate enforcement action will be considered against businesses or individuals found to be non-compliant with waste regulations. > Our work helps protect households and businesses from illegal operators who dump waste at unauthorised sites, damaging local environments and impacting communities.

In addition to the multi-agency stops throughout the year, Environment Agency officers in Suffolk conducted roadside stops with the Suffolk Police Commercial Vehicle Unit. This partnership has proved invaluable in ensuring waste carriers are correctly licensed and carrying waste safely with correct paperwork.

PC Terry Harvey, of Suffolk Police, said:

Our Commercial Vehicle Unit (CVU) has been working with the Environment Agency for the last three years, focusing on waste carriers in Suffolk to ensure the correct waste carrier’s licence is held. This partnership allows Environment Agency staff the opportunity to engage with drivers at the roadside and CVU officers to check documentation, roadworthiness of the vehicles stopped and load security. The CVU will continue to work with the Environment Agency to prevent waste being illegally discarded or fly-tipped and keeping Suffolk’s roads safe.

The Environment Agency works with partners including the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) , Trading Standards, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), Norfolk Police and immigration and taxi licensing throughout the year to conduct checks across the region. This partnership approach will continue during 2026.

Householders and businesses can protect themselves by asking waste collectors for their waste carrier’s registration number and waste transfer note before handing over any rubbish. The public should avoid paying cash for waste collections. Anyone who suspects illegal waste activity can report it to the Environment Agency’s 24-hour hotline on 0800 80 70 60.