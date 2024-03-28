HM Treasury
|Printable version
Successful trading plan means government no longer controlling shareholder in NatWest
Due to sales as part of the ongoing trading plan, the government reduced its shareholding in NatWest to to below 30%.
- This is down from a peak government shareholding of around 84%.
- Since the trading plan commenced in August 2021, approximately £5.8 billion in proceeds have been raised.
On 22 March the government reduced its shareholding in NatWest to circa 29.8%, meaning that although the government remains the largest single shareholder in the bank it is no longer a controlling shareholder. Natwest Group today issued an update to the market announcing this change.
A controlling shareholder is defined by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a shareholder that controls at least 30% of the votes in the company. Being a controlling shareholder placed additional regulatory and legal requirements on the government in its capacity as a shareholder in NatWest.
This milestone represents clear progress on the government’s commitment to return NatWest to full private ownership, an objective that it intends to achieve by 2025-26, subject to supportive market conditions and achieving value for money.
At the Budget, the Chancellor also announced his intention to deliver a retail offering of NatWest shares, to create opportunities for a new generation of retail investors to engage with public markets.
Economic Secretary to the Treasury Bim Afolami, said:
This is a significant milestone demonstrating we’re making excellent progress on fully returning NatWest to private ownership. In addition to our successful trading plan, we are now looking ahead to a retail offering of NatWest shares which could come as soon as this Summer, subject to market conditions and value for money.
The ongoing trading plan, which allows a measured and orderly sale of shares at market price on a daily basis, is one of several disposal methods available to the government. HM Treasury and UK Government Investments continue to keep all possible disposal methods under active consideration for future sales, including accelerated bookbuilds and directed buybacks. Any share sale is subject to supportive market conditions and achieving value for money for the taxpayer.
For more information, read the Regulatory News Service (RNS) announcement for this shareholding threshold crossing
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/successful-trading-plan-means-government-no-longer-controlling-shareholder-in-natwest
Latest News from
HM Treasury
New sanctions on persons linked to Hamas-supporting media network28/03/2024 11:20:00
Aozma Sultana and Mustafa Ayash sanctioned using domestic counter-terrorism powers.
Technology Working Group publish second fund tokenisation report26/03/2024 14:10:00
The City Minister’s industry group for examining the impact of technology on the UK’s investment management sector publishes its second report.
Drivers to save £50 this year as fuel duty cut extended25/03/2024 16:12:00
Boost for millions of motorists as 5p cut to fuel duty for petrol and diesel comes into effect.
Spring Finance Bill published to cut tax for working families14/03/2024 16:25:00
Spring Finance Bill published to cut tax for working families and boost creative sector
Spring Budget 2024 speech07/03/2024 11:10:00
Spring Budget 2024 speech as delivered by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt 06 March 2024.
Chancellor delivers lower taxes, more investment and better public services in ‘Budget for Long Term Growth’07/03/2024 09:10:00
‘Budget for Long Term Growth’ sticks to the plan by delivering lower taxes, better public services and more investment, while increasing size of economy by 0.2% in 2028-29 and meeting fiscal rules – taking the long-term decisions needed to build a brighter future.
AstraZeneca plans £650 million investment in UK06/03/2024 16:05:00
The pharmaceutical firm's investment will boost the UK's Life Sciences sector
AustralianSuper announces £8 billion investment in the UK06/03/2024 11:10:00
Australia’s biggest pension fund to invest more than £18 billion in UK by 2030.