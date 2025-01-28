Foreign Secretary announces £20 million in additional funding while visiting the Adré on the Chad-Sudan border.

Foreign Secretary to drive new international commitment to a political process towards ending this conflict

On first UK Foreign Secretary visit ever, David Lammy sees impact of UK aid supporting nearly 800,000 on Chad-Sudan border town of Adré

UK addresses upstream drivers of migration as the FCDO continues its drive to secure borders

Refugees fleeing war-torn Sudan will receive further UK support to increase food production and lifesaving sexual and reproductive health services, as Foreign Secretary announces £20 million in additional funding while visiting the Adré on the Chad-Sudan border.

This builds on the doubling of UK aid in November to address the humanitarian emergency in Sudan to £226.5 million. These UK funds are providing emergency food assistance to nearly 800,000 displaced people, of whom over 88% are women and children, as well as improving access to shelter, drinking water, emergency health care and education.

Not only is this aid vitally needed on humanitarian grounds, but it will also help people to stay within their immediate region meaning that they are better able to return when conditions allow. Since the conflict began, 3.6 million refugees have fled to neighbouring countries, with a significant number travelling on to Europe and the UK.

Unscrupulous smuggling gangs are looking to profit from the misery in Sudan. And the longer this war lasts, the greater its ripple effect. We must give credit to countries like Egypt, Chad, and South Sudan for managing this crisis alongside others nearby.

Nearly 2,000 Sudanese nationals arrived on small boats in the year ending September 2024. As part of the Plan for Change, the Government is determined to reduce the number of people making dangerous small boat crossings across the Channel and net migration.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy recently said:

Sudanese people are facing violence on an unimaginable scale. This is the biggest humanitarian crisis in the world. Millions have already fled their homes – in the face of a struggle for power that has led to abhorrent atrocities against civilians and famine on an unconscionable scale. The international community must wake up and act urgently to avoid this horrific death toll escalating further in the coming months, driving instability and irregular migration into Europe and the UK. Under this government’s Plan for Change, we are addressing upstream drivers of migration to secure UK borders. The UK will not let Sudan be forgotten. To do so would be unforgiveable.

Working with partners, the Foreign Secretary is determined to re-energise a political process on this issue. He plans to convene a meeting of Foreign Ministers to galvanise international efforts to work towards an end to the conflict and get aid to where it is needed the most.

This builds on the UK and Sierra Leone’s resolution at the UN in November, which gained the support of every UN Security Council member except Russia. He will build consensus on how the international community can support region-led mediation efforts that have Sudanese voices at the centre.

The UK is calling for greater access so aid can get to where it is needed most and will continue to push for every border crossing and route to be open, accessible, and safe.

