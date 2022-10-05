Sue Perkins, Robert Peston and Mohsin Zaidi to present at 75th CIPD Annual Conference and Exhibition

The CIPD has announced the programme for its 2022 Annual Conference and Exhibition on 9-10 November

The CIPD has revealed the programme for its 75th CIPD Annual Conference and Exhibition, focusing on the changing world of work and creating a bolder future for the people profession. The conference is taking place as a hybrid event, which people professionals can attend in-person at Manchester Central or online across 9-10 November 2022.

This year’s theme is ‘Supporting you today to create a bolder tomorrow for the people profession’, and the event will provide insights into the key challenges facing the sector. Leading commentators, academics and practitioners will come together to share fresh perspectives on topics such as hybrid working, holistic wellbeing and inclusion and diversity, through engaging masterclasses, interactive sessions, and panel discussions across two days.

Conference keynote speakers include Robert Peston, ITV political editor, who will open the conference with a presentation on; ‘The cost-of-living crisis - where do we go from here?’, and barrister and author of A Dutiful Boy, Mohsin Zaidi, who will present the opening keynote on day two; ‘A Dutiful Boy - the journey to acceptance’. Sue Perkins, presenter, writer and comedian, will deliver the closing keynote on; ‘Having the confidence to be your true authentic self.’

The conference sessions comprise of four streams, covering the latest research, innovations and case studies:

Being a better employer and championing good work: Focusing on what responsible businesses must do to create an environment where people can thrive.

Attracting and retaining the right people: Discussing how to create resonant employer brands and ensure recruitment processes are fit for purpose.

Reimagining leadership and management: Assessing the diversity of skill sets needed for leaders to drive success.

Building skills and capabilities in a fast-changing world: Helping you develop your company’s learning and development plan.

Running alongside the Conference is the Exhibition, featuring a programme of free learning sessions, suppliers showcasing the latest products and services including HR technology, L&D, reward and benefits, and community spaces for people professionals to come together and network.

Peter Cheese, chief executive of the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, comments:

“As the world of work continues to evolve, we’re presented with an ever-increasing number of challenges which need innovative solutions, and this year’s conference and exhibition will address some of the key issues faced by the profession. Following another exceptionally challenging year, and a time of significant change post-pandemic, the people profession has an increasingly central role to play in creating a positive and inclusive future of work and of working lives.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming attendees back to Manchester Central and to be joined by our online conference audience for the third year running. Our annual event gives people professionals, business leaders and managers, and an expert panel of speakers, the opportunity to share ideas and inspiration, and build skills needed to thrive in today’s world.”

Guests can book their place at the CIPD Annual Conference and Exhibition 2022 here.