Suffolk officer in court on GBH charge

A Suffolk police officer will appear in court following our investigation into the use of force during the arrest of a man.

PC Samuel Robinson, aged 30 and based at Lowestoft station, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 22 November charged with unlawful wounding inflicting grievous bodily harm under section 20 of the Offences against the Person Act 1861.

The charge relates to an incident on 1 June 2021 where PC Robinson allegedly used excessive force after attending a report of a man armed with a metal pole at a storage facility in Lowestoft.

We began an investigation on 8 June 2021 following a conduct referral from Suffolk Police. On its conclusion, in April 2022, we referred the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised the charge.