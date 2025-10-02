Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Summary following the High-Level Financing Event for The African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM): 25 September 2025
The Federal Government of Somalia, the African Union Commission, the United Nations, and the United Kingdom have issued a summary following the High-Level Financing Event for The African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which took place on 25 September 2025.
The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), the African Union Commission (AUC), the United Nations (UN), and the United Kingdom (UK), jointly convened a High-Level Financing Event for the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on 25 September 2025.
The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment to Somalia’s security transition and to the principle of Somali ownership. Participants recognized the vital role of AUSSOM in supporting Somali Security Forces in combatting Al-Shabaab, protecting population centres, securing main supply routes, and sustaining stabilisation efforts.
Participants expressed their deep appreciation to the African Union Troop and Police Contributing Countries (TCCs/PCCs) for their invaluable sacrifices and commitment. They paid tribute to the bravery of their forces and honoured those who made the ultimate sacrifice in pursuit of peace and stability in Somalia. They further underscored the important role played by the European Union in its financial contributions over the years to the African Union, and the TCCs/PCCs in their efforts to support stabilisation in Somalia.
This High-Level Event built on the Somalia Security Conference of December 2023, which endorsed the Somali Security Development Plan (SSDP) as the guiding framework for Somalia’s security trajectory. The FGS and AU reiterated the need to resource the SSDP and to ensure continued alignment with the AUSSOM Strategic Concept of Operations.
The meeting acknowledged Somalia’s significant progress in recent years under the leadership of His Excellency President Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, including:
- Security: Somali Security Forces efforts in maintaining the momentum in its fight against Al-Shabaab with the support of African Union troops, recovery of strategic territory, and securing of vital infrastructure and supply routes;
- Governance and accountability: reforms in public financial management, payroll systems, and transparency measures;
- Stabilisation and reconciliation: delivery of quick-impact projects, local reconciliation initiatives, and restoration of governance in newly recovered areas;
- Regional leadership: enhanced cooperation with neighbours and regional organisations, positioning Somalia as a constructive partner in peace and integration.
Despite the progress achieved, participants noted the serious risks to Somalia’s security transition if predictable and sufficient financing is not secured. Without predictable and urgent support:
- Gains made against Al-Shabaab could be reversed;
- Main Supply routes and newly recovered areas remain vulnerable;
- Stabilisation and governance delivery are at risk of stalling.
Participants stressed that AUSSOM’s sustainability depends on closing the current financing gap, which remains substantial.
Participants frequently called for traditional and new donors to secure adequate, predictable, sustainable and flexible funding for AUSSOM, to support implementation of the mission’s full mandate throughout the remainder of the transition period. They further welcomed pledges towards the mission’s costs.
The African Union announced a financial pledge of USD 20 million in support of AUSSOM’s 2025 operations. In addition, the AU committed to provide personnel and logistical enablers to strengthen operational effectiveness, while reaffirming its political solidarity and leadership role in Somalia’s stabilisation.
The United Kingdom announced a financial pledge of GBP 16.5 million in support of AUSSOM’s 2025 operations, reaffirming its longstanding partnership with Somalia and commitment to burden-sharing.
Other participants announced current and forthcoming pledges, including the Republic of Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the Kingdom of Spain. The European Union looked forward to announcing specific support to the military component of AUSSOM in the near future.
Looking ahead, participants discussed the need to maintain momentum and to further consolidate financing and political support for AUSSOM and Somalia. The co-chairs welcomed proposals for future initiatives, to continue working towards broadening the donor base and securing multiyear financing for AUSSOM and outlining a longer-term partnership architecture for Somalia’s security and stabilisation.
The Federal Government of Somalia emphasized that the success of AUSSOM is not only a Somali imperative but also central to regional and global security. The co-chairs reaffirmed their determination to ensure accountability, transparency, and the effective use of resources entrusted to the mission, while working with partners to design mechanisms that guarantee long-term sustainability and Somali ownership.
