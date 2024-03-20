Scottish Government
|Printable version
Summary Statistics for Schools in Scotland 2023 Supplementary Statistics Published
An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
This release includes background statistics on schools, staff and pupils which supplement the publication of Summary Statistics for Schools in Scotland, 2023 that was published on 12 December 2023.
This release includes a new measure that reports on persistent absence of pupils. Persistent absence has been defined as an absence rate of 10% or more across the whole school year. The overall persistent absence rate for the 2022/23 school year was 32%, meaning that 32% of pupils in Scotland had an absence rate of 10% or more.
The total hours worked per week by pupil support assistants in 2023 was 490,750. This equates to an estimated FTE of 17,330, an increase of 725 (4.4%) on 2022. There were decreases in hours worked per week by home-school link workers (down 6.0% to 16,350), library staff (down 6.1% to 8,450) and behaviour support staff (down 25.6% to 4,800). There was a small increase in hours worked per week by educational psychologists (up 0.4% to 14,000).
Background
This release covers:
Further information on school statistics within Scotland is available online.
National Statistics are accredited official statistics and are produced in accordance with professional standards.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/summary-statistics-for-schools-in-scotland-2023-supplementary-statistics-published/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Over £44 million paid to help with financial cost of loss20/03/2024 13:05:00
Funeral Support Payment supports thousands at time of need
New measures to help protect poultry industry from bird flu19/03/2024 14:22:00
New registration requirements for bird keepers in Great Britain – all bird keepers must register their birds and update records annually.
Stabilisation, detoxification and other crisis support in Scotland: Service mapping and capacity survey 2022/2319/03/2024 13:05:00
This report presents the findings of from a survey of stabilisation, detoxification and other crisis support providers in Scotland.
Scottish Adult Disability Living Allowance planned19/03/2024 10:05:00
Like-for-like benefit to support seamless transition.
Fishers – strategies and choices: feasibility study18/03/2024 15:05:00
This social research publication explores what influences the decision making of Scottish fishers. It presents findings from twelve interviews with fishers.
Making education accessible in partner countries18/03/2024 13:05:00
Marginalised groups in Rwanda, Malawi and Zambia to benefit.
Self-harm strategy development: qualitative evidence18/03/2024 12:05:00
Supporting development of a self-harm strategy for Scotland, what does the qualitative evidence tell us?
Healthcare science: strategic approach15/03/2024 13:05:00
The approach we will take to develop healthcare science in Scotland.