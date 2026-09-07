Summer 1976 and Summer 2026: two remarkable Summers, fifty years apart

Fifty years separate the summer of 1976 from the summer of 2026, yet both have become defining weather stories of their time.

For decades, the summer of 1976 stood as the benchmark against which hot, dry UK summers were measured. Its prolonged heat, exceptional sunshine and severe drought made it one of the most memorable weather events in modern British history. But fifty years later, summer 2026 has rewritten the record books, becoming the UK’s warmest summer on record for mean, maximum and minimum temperatures, while also recording more tropical nights than 1976.

The summer everyone remembers

The summer of 1976 was characterised by prolonged heat and drought. Temperatures regularly exceeded 30°C across England, peaking at 35.9°C in Cheltenham on 3 July. The heat followed around 18 months of unusually dry conditions, allowing drought to build across much of the country. Water shortages led to standpipes in some communities, while crops were damaged, wildfires broke out and the government introduced emergency measures, including appointing a Minister for Drought.

What made 1976 exceptional was the persistence of the conditions. A blocking pattern of high pressure became established over the UK, bringing weeks of hot, dry and sunny weather. It remains the UK's sunniest summer on record and, for five decades, held the record for the highest UK average summer maximum temperature. Summer 2026 exceeded that benchmark, with a UK average maximum temperature of 21.3°C.

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